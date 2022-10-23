WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 23, 2022 _____ HARD FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 253 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather