WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 9, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

132 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures falling into

the 90s this evening.

* WHERE...Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

the upper 80s to mid 90s this evening.

* WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Southeastern

Mendocino Interior Counties.

* WHERE...Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

the mid 80s to lower 90s this evening.

* WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern

Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northwestern

Mendocino Interior and Southwestern Mendocino Interior

Counties.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

