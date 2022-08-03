WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Eureka CA

533 PM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Trinity

County through 600 PM PDT...

At 532 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Knob, or near Yolla Bolly District Rs, moving east at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, frequent lightning, and half inch hail

possible.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

Locations impacted include...

Hayfork and Lewiston.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4057 12270 4058 12272 4055 12275 4056 12276

4051 12280 4051 12284 4045 12290 4045 12292

4042 12300 4037 12302 4035 12306 4029 12306

4028 12308 4042 12317 4071 12274 4070 12272

4068 12275 4065 12273 4064 12274 4063 12271

TIME...MOT...LOC 0032Z 258DEG 5KT 4042 12300

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather