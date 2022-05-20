WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

858 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Southern Lake County.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM THIS MORNING...

Overnight low temperatures will continue to moderate over the next

several days.

