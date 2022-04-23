WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Eureka CA 753 PM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PDT SUNDAY THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...A long-period west to northwest swell will bring a increased risk of sneaker waves to area beaches. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM PDT Sunday through Sunday evening. Greatest threat will be during the afternoon and early evening hours. * IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. there can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather