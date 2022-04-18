WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Eureka CA

248 PM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...Strong showers will impact portions of central Humboldt and

southeastern Del Norte Counties through 345 PM...

At 247 PM, Doppler radar was tracking heavy showers along a line

extending from 8 miles north of Orick to 20 miles west of Petrolia.

Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Winds will shift from southerly to

west or northwest as the line moves through. An isolated

thunderstorm is possible.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Eureka, Arcata, Orick, Hoopa, Willow Creek, Fortuna, Rio Dell,

Trinidad, Weitchpec, McKinleyville, Maple Creek, Carlotta,

Westhaven-Moonstone, Scotia, Petrolia, Ferndale, Blue Lake,

Myrtletown, Cutten and Hydesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4052 12439 4070 12421 4074 12423 4072 12426

4073 12426 4075 12424 4083 12408 4085 12408

4086 12415 4077 12422 4100 12412 4114 12416

4135 12408 4144 12402 4151 12364 4138 12366

4138 12351 4073 12370 4025 12424 4027 12436

TIME...MOT...LOC 2147Z 241DEG 20KT 4140 12401 4042 12464

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

