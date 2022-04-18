WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Eureka CA

202 PM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...A line of strong showers will impact portions of northwestern

Humboldt and Del Norte Counties through 245 PM...

At 159 PM, Doppler radar was tracking heavy showers along a line

extending from Bertsch-Oceanview to 27 miles west of Petrolia.

Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Winds will shift from southerly to

west or northwest as the line moves through. An isolated

thunderstorm is possible.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Eureka, Arcata, Orick, Jedediah Smith State Park, Klamath, Trinidad,

McKinleyville, Westhaven-Moonstone, Bertsch-Oceanview, Blue Lake,

Myrtletown, Samoa, Arcata Arpt, Requa, Klamath Glen, Fieldbrook,

Bayview, Cutten, Humboldt Hill and Pine Hills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4191 12356 4189 12364 4183 12370 4171 12366

4159 12372 4153 12365 4100 12383 4064 12432

4081 12417 4081 12418 4082 12415 4083 12408

4085 12408 4086 12415 4076 12422 4100 12412

4114 12416 4142 12406 4177 12417 4200 12352

TIME...MOT...LOC 2059Z 230DEG 39KT 4173 12417 4046 12477

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

