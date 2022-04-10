WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 513 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM THIS MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected in valleys. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph along ridges. * WHERE...Northern Lake County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM this morning. For the Wind Advisory, until 11 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Southern Lake County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM this morning. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...Until 9 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt and Southern Humboldt Interior. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather