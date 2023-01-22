CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 21, 2023

_____

868 FPUS56 KHNX 220701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ300-221200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 48 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 37 55 36 51 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ301-221200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Patchy frost after midnight, then areas of frost late

in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Areas of fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 34 54 34 51 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ302-221200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of dense fog and

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost and areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 31 54 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 33 52 31 50 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 32 51 31 50 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 33 51 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 32 53 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 33 53 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ303-221200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Patchy

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog and frost in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 32 51 31 50 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 32 51 31 50 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ304-221200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost late in the night. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 36 54 33 51 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 36 51 34 50 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ305-221200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

early morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Areas of dense fog

late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost and areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph

increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 33 52 32 51 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 33 52 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 33 51 31 52 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 36 52 33 51 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ306-221200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the late evening and

early morning. Patchy frost after midnight, then areas of dense

fog and frost late in the night. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog and frost in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 33 49 32 51 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 33 48 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 33 48 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 32 51 30 51 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 32 50 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ307-221200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the late evening and

early morning. Patchy frost after midnight. Areas of dense fog

late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread dense fog and patchy frost in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 34 48 33 51 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 36 49 34 52 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ308-221200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 45 to 51.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 31 54 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 33 52 31 50 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 32 51 31 50 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 33 51 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ309-221200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Areas of frost late in the night. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

around 30. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 32 50 30 51 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 32 51 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ310-221200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the late evening and early morning.

Patchy dense fog in the late evening and overnight. Areas of

frost late in the night. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in

the morning. Highs around 50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 31 50 30 51 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 32 50 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 32 50 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 33 49 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 33 49 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 33 50 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ311-221200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog and frost in the late evening and early

morning. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost late in the

night. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost

in the morning. Highs around 50. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the north with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 32 51 31 52 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 33 51 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 32 50 31 52 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ312-221200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then widespread dense fog and

patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread dense fog and patchy frost in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 33 47 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 33 47 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 33 49 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 34 47 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 33 49 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 34 47 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 35 47 33 52 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ313-221200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost late in the night. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around

20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 50.

West winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 36 49 34 50 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ314-221200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog and frost in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to

36. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs around 60. Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 36 49 34 52 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ315-221200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 33 48 32 51 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ316-221200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Areas of

frost late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to

37. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 34 49 31 52 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 33 50 31 52 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 33 49 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ317-221200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

frost late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 32 46 29 47 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ318-221200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost through the night.

Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 41 to 47.

West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the

north with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 51 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 28 49 26 52 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 28 45 25 47 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ319-221200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Areas of frost late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 50.

South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 35 47 33 50 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 34 47 31 52 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 31 42 28 48 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 36 45 33 52 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ320-221200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog late

in the night. Lows 29 to 35. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog and frost in the

morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 44. West winds

up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 24 to 32. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 49. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 58.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 33 43 31 48 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ321-221200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost late in the night. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 50.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ322-221200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog and frost in the

morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 43. West winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 49. Northeast winds up to 5 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 49 to 58. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs 46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 28 38 22 43 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ323-221200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 24. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 23 to 37. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 80 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy. Near steady

temperature around 16. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 90 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 25 to 39. Northeast winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to around 80 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 32 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 16 to 28. Highs 32 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to

31. Highs 35 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 10 32 5 33 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 27 44 23 47 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 29 46 28 49 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ324-221200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 44. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 28. East winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 47. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to

53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 35. Highs 48 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to

38. Highs 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 30 45 26 49 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ325-221200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 32. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 44. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 29. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 48. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 75 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 33. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 28 to 36. Highs 47 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to

39. Highs 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 49.

$$

CAZ326-221200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 23 to 35. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the north with gusts to

around 75 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy. Near steady

temperature around 12. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 85 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 21 to 37. Northeast winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 85 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 19.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 30 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Highs 29 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to

27. Highs 32 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 18 29 10 28 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ327-221200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 24. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 36. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. North winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph increasing to 75 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 39. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 75 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Highs 36 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 19 to

29.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 48. Lows

16 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 20 32 16 35 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 24 37 19 40 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 23 37 17 39 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ328-221200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. Northwest winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 20 to 32. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows 1 below to

11 above zero. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph

increasing to 75 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs 18 to 32. Northeast winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 75 mph becoming north 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 16. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 27 to 39. Lows

12 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 25 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 26 to 38. Lows 12 to

24.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 28 to 40. Lows

10 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 22 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 26 44 17 44 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ329-221200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41. Northwest winds up to 5 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the

evening. Lows 14 to 26. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 42 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 35.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 27 to

37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows

24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 25 35 19 38 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ330-221200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 27. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the afternoon. Highs 23 to

37. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows zero to

20 above. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 65 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 80 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 22 to 38. Northeast winds 15 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 20.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to

30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 29 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 12 to 30. Highs 29 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 29.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 28 to 47. Lows 14 to 32.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 29. Highs

25 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 23 36 14 38 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ331-221200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 39. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around

60 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the

evening. Lows 10 to 24. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

65 mph increasing to 85 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 80 mph decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 37 to 48. Lows 20 to

32.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 31.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 38 to 50. Lows

20 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 21 40 16 45 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ332-221200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost late in the night. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 60 mph shifting to the

northeast with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 26 33 23 40 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 29 47 25 52 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 31 47 28 52 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 31 49 28 53 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ333-221200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 43. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 21 to 31.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting

to the northeast with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 49. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 29 to

39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

$$

CAZ334-221200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 42. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 25 to 31. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 49. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 35. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 47 to 56. Lows 31 to

37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 49 to 57. Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Highs

47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 28 38 26 45 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 26 39 23 47 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 32 42 29 51 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ335-221200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 49. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 49 to 57. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs 49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 31 45 28 50 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ336-221200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 45. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 48. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 37. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 49 to 56. Lows 32 to

38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 51 to 59. Lows

33 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 31 41 24 44 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 26 44 21 47 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ337-221200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast with

gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 31 52 33 54 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 28 53 30 55 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ338-221200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 44 to 52. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 48 to 56. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 50 to 59. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 31 50 30 52 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ339-221200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 32. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33. Northeast

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to 10 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 33. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

27 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 35.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 34 48 34 50 / 0 0 0 0

California City 28 52 28 53 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 26 53 27 53 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 27 53 26 54 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather