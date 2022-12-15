CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 14, 2022

_____

724 FPUS56 KHNX 150801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ300-160000-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 46 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 54. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs 48 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 52 37 52 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ301-160000-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 52 33 52 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ302-160000-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 52 31 52 / 0 0 0

Merced 52 32 54 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 52 32 53 / 0 0 0

Madera 52 32 54 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 52 30 54 / 0 0 0

Mendota 52 32 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ303-160000-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 52 32 54 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 52 32 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ304-160000-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 53 36 56 / 0 0 0

Avenal 52 38 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ305-160000-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 54 34 56 / 0 0 0

Five Points 53 32 55 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 53 32 56 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 53 35 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ306-160000-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 53 32 55 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 52 32 55 / 0 0 0

Sanger 54 32 56 / 0 0 0

Kerman 53 30 54 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 53 31 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ307-160000-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 54 35 56 / 0 0 0

Fresno 54 34 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ308-160000-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 46 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 56. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 52 31 52 / 0 0 0

Merced 52 32 54 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 52 32 53 / 0 0 0

Madera 52 32 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ309-160000-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 53 32 56 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 53 32 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ310-160000-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Light winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 52 30 54 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 52 31 55 / 0 0 0

Wasco 52 31 56 / 0 0 0

Delano 52 32 56 / 0 0 0

McFarland 52 32 56 / 0 0 0

Shafter 52 32 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ311-160000-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 53 32 56 / 0 0 0

Hanford 53 31 55 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 52 32 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ312-160000-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 53 32 56 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 53 32 56 / 0 0 0

Visalia 52 32 55 / 0 0 0

Exeter 54 34 57 / 0 0 0

Tulare 52 33 55 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 54 34 57 / 0 0 0

Porterville 54 36 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ313-160000-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 52 41 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ314-160000-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to

39. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows 31 to 37.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 53 37 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ315-160000-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 52 34 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ316-160000-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 32 to 38.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows 33 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 54 37 60 / 0 0 0

Lamont 54 36 59 / 0 0 0

Mettler 53 37 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ317-160000-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 49 35 52 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ318-160000-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs 46 to 52. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 36. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 36. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to

36. Highs 45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Highs

47 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

Highs 48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 54 27 57 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 50 28 52 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ319-160000-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 52 37 55 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 57 37 59 / 0 0 0

Springville 50 34 53 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 54 42 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ320-160000-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs 44 to 52. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 44 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 49 39 52 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ321-160000-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ322-160000-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs

45 to 51. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds up to

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. East winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 52. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 51. Lows

32 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 48 29 49 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ323-160000-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 43. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 25. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 41. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 25. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to

25. Highs 28 to 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 27 to 42. Lows

15 to 29.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 31.

Highs 32 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 39 5 40 / 0 0 0

Wawona 50 27 50 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 52 29 52 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ324-160000-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 51. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 34. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 51. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 50. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to

33. Highs 41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38. Highs

43 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

Highs 46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 52 26 53 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ325-160000-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 51. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 52. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 51. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to

35. Highs 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

32 to 40.

$$

CAZ326-160000-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 28 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 23. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 41. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 24. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to

23. Highs 25 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 27 to 44. Lows

18 to 28.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 34 16 36 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ327-160000-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost late in the afternoon.

Highs 34 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 25. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to

24. Highs 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 39 21 36 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 43 25 44 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 43 23 42 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ328-160000-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 23 to 37. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 19. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 21 to 35. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 15.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 21 to 35. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 19.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 20 to 34. Lows

8 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 22 to 36.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 19.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 23 to

37.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 53 26 52 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ329-160000-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost late in the afternoon.

Highs 36 to 48. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening. Lows

21 to 35. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 48. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 34. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 47. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to

34. Highs 34 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 37 to

49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 42 28 42 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ330-160000-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost late in the afternoon.

Highs 26 to 42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 28. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 23 to 41. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 8 to 28. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 23 to 41. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 27.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 22 to 40. Lows

9 to 27.

.MONDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 28 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 43 20 42 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ331-160000-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Northeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 32. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 30. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 33 to 43. Lows

17 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 35 to

47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 50 20 51 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ332-160000-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs 51 to 57. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 55. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 58. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 42 30 41 / 0 0 0

Kernville 57 32 56 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 57 34 56 / 0 0 0

Weldon 57 35 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ333-160000-

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 38. East winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 51. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 36. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 50. Lows

26 to 36.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 53. Lows

28 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

$$

CAZ334-160000-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 52. East winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 28 to 36.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 52. Lows 28 to

36.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39. Highs

45 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Highs

46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 48 34 46 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 49 29 47 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 52 36 50 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ335-160000-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 51. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs 48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 53 39 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ336-160000-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 44 to 50. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

46 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 49 35 49 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 50 26 48 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ337-160000-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 53. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 55 33 52 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 56 29 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ338-160000-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 53. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 51. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 53. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs 48 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 54 32 51 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ339-160000-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 31. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 31.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 51 37 47 / 0 0 0

California City 54 29 53 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 54 28 53 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 55 29 54 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather