CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 26, 2022

851 FPUS56 KHNX 270601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ300-271100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Southwest winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs

89 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

Highs 90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 63 88 61 87 /

$$

CAZ301-271100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 62 92 58 91 /

$$

CAZ302-271100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 92 57 90 /

Merced 62 95 59 93 /

Chowchilla 60 95 57 92 /

Madera 62 96 58 92 /

Firebaugh 61 94 57 91 /

Mendota 62 95 58 92 /

$$

CAZ303-271100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 63 95 59 92 /

Le Grand 62 95 58 92 /

$$

CAZ304-271100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 67 98 62 93 /

Avenal 70 98 65 93 /

$$

CAZ305-271100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 67 99 62 95 /

Five Points 66 99 61 95 /

NAS Lemoore 65 99 61 95 /

Kettleman City 70 101 65 96 /

$$

CAZ306-271100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 67 99 63 94 /

Kingsburg 64 99 61 94 /

Sanger 65 99 62 94 /

Kerman 62 96 58 92 /

Caruthers 64 99 60 94 /

$$

CAZ307-271100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 69 99 65 94 /

Fresno 69 99 65 94 /

$$

CAZ308-271100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 99. Lows 64 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 102.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 92 57 90 /

Merced 62 95 59 93 /

Chowchilla 60 95 57 92 /

Madera 62 96 58 92 /

$$

CAZ309-271100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs around

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 67 99 62 94 /

Buttonwillow 68 101 63 95 /

$$

CAZ310-271100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 66 98 62 93 /

Allensworth 67 99 62 94 /

Wasco 67 99 62 94 /

Delano 68 99 64 93 /

McFarland 68 99 64 94 /

Shafter 69 100 64 94 /

$$

CAZ311-271100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 66 99 62 94 /

Hanford 64 100 62 96 /

Corcoran 66 99 62 94 /

$$

CAZ312-271100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 64 99 61 94 /

Dinuba 64 99 60 94 /

Visalia 64 98 60 93 /

Exeter 66 99 62 93 /

Tulare 66 98 62 93 /

Lindsay 66 98 62 93 /

Porterville 69 99 66 93 /

$$

CAZ313-271100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 77 99 72 94 /

$$

CAZ314-271100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows

66 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Highs around

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 74 99 70 94 /

$$

CAZ315-271100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 68 98 64 93 /

$$

CAZ316-271100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 72 101 68 96 /

Lamont 72 101 68 96 /

Mettler 74 99 69 93 /

$$

CAZ317-271100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 69 91 64 87 /

$$

CAZ318-271100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 97. Lows 59 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 87 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 60 95 56 91 /

Bass Lake 61 89 57 86 /

$$

CAZ319-271100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 69 98 64 94 /

Three Rivers 70 100 66 95 /

Springville 68 94 64 88 /

Tule River Reservation 75 97 71 92 /

$$

CAZ320-271100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 99. Lows 64 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

Highs 86 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 74 92 69 88 /

$$

CAZ321-271100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

CAZ322-271100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. North winds up to 5 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the east with

gusts to around 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 96. Lows

65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Highs 87 to

95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 60 85 56 82 /

$$

CAZ323-271100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 41 to 57. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 55. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 77. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 55. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

Highs 65 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 36 71 35 73 /

Wawona 59 88 55 87 /

Hetch Hetchy 64 91 61 90 /

$$

CAZ324-271100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 84 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 54 96 52 95 /

$$

CAZ325-271100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. West winds up to 5 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 61 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 84 to 94.

$$

CAZ326-271100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 75. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 53. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 76. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 76. Lows

44 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59.

Highs 65 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 50 71 48 75 /

$$

CAZ327-271100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 76. Lows

46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 67 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 54 73 51 70 /

Shaver Lake 57 79 53 76 /

Lake Wishon 56 78 54 77 /

$$

CAZ328-271100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 51. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 71. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 50. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 71. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 51. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 77. Lows 40 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 60 90 59 90 /

$$

CAZ329-271100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 85. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 65. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 83. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 64. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 72 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 71.

Highs 72 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 59 77 56 73 /

$$

CAZ330-271100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 77. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 57. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 76. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 57. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 76. Lows

40 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 62 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 64.

Highs 61 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 51 76 49 74 /

$$

CAZ331-271100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 65. Northwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 84. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 62. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 90. Lows 51 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

54 to 69. Highs 76 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 52 89 49 87 /

$$

CAZ332-271100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to up to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 103. Lows

around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

95 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 64 79 60 77 /

Kernville 67 97 64 95 /

Lake Isabella 72 97 68 94 /

Weldon 69 97 65 96 /

$$

CAZ333-271100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. West winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. West winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 96. Lows

60 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs 84 to

94.

$$

CAZ334-271100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. West winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. West winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 96. Lows

61 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs 85 to

95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 65 84 61 80 /

Tehachapi 62 88 59 85 /

Twin Oaks 69 90 65 86 /

$$

CAZ335-271100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 88. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 96. Lows

63 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Highs 85 to

95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 75 96 69 91 /

$$

CAZ336-271100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 94. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows 58 to 70. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 97. Lows 59 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 64 81 59 77 /

Frazier Park 56 86 51 81 /

$$

CAZ337-271100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 108. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 109.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 77 104 72 99 /

Ridgecrest 74 104 69 100 /

$$

CAZ338-271100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 100. Lows

68 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

72 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 73 to 79. Highs 91 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 74 99 69 94 /

$$

CAZ339-271100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 104. Lows in the

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 74 97 69 92 /

California City 71 101 67 96 /

Edwards AFB 69 100 66 96 /

Rosamond 69 99 66 96 /

$$

