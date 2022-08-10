CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

_____

341 FPUS56 KHNX 100602

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ300-101100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93. North winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 100. Lows

65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 61 91 64 93 /

$$

CAZ301-101100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 59 92 62 96 /

$$

CAZ302-101100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 58 90 59 93 /

Merced 61 93 62 97 /

Chowchilla 59 92 60 95 /

Madera 61 93 61 95 /

Firebaugh 59 91 61 95 /

Mendota 61 93 62 96 /

$$

CAZ303-101100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 62 92 63 95 /

Le Grand 61 92 62 95 /

$$

CAZ304-101100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows in

the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 65 96 68 100 /

Avenal 68 95 71 98 /

$$

CAZ305-101100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 65 95 66 98 /

Five Points 63 95 65 98 /

NAS Lemoore 64 94 64 97 /

Kettleman City 68 96 69 100 /

$$

CAZ306-101100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 66 95 66 98 /

Kingsburg 64 95 64 98 /

Sanger 65 95 66 98 /

Kerman 61 93 61 95 /

Caruthers 63 94 64 97 /

$$

CAZ307-101100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 66 95 68 98 /

Fresno 66 95 68 98 /

$$

CAZ308-101100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows in

the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 58 90 59 93 /

Merced 61 93 62 97 /

Chowchilla 59 92 60 95 /

Madera 61 93 61 95 /

$$

CAZ309-101100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows

around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 66 95 67 99 /

Buttonwillow 67 96 68 99 /

$$

CAZ310-101100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 66 94 66 97 /

Allensworth 67 95 67 98 /

Wasco 66 95 66 98 /

Delano 66 94 67 97 /

McFarland 66 95 66 98 /

Shafter 66 95 67 98 /

$$

CAZ311-101100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 65 95 66 98 /

Hanford 66 95 66 99 /

Corcoran 65 95 66 98 /

$$

CAZ312-101100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 65 94 66 98 /

Dinuba 64 95 65 98 /

Visalia 64 93 64 96 /

Exeter 65 95 66 97 /

Tulare 66 94 66 97 /

Lindsay 65 95 66 97 / 10

Porterville 68 94 69 97 / 10

$$

CAZ313-101100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 71 95 72 98 /

$$

CAZ314-101100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

69 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 71 95 72 98 /

$$

CAZ315-101100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 66 94 66 97 /

$$

CAZ316-101100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 69 96 70 99 /

Lamont 69 96 69 99 /

Mettler 69 93 71 96 /

$$

CAZ317-101100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 65 87 67 90 /

$$

CAZ318-101100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 96. Lows

61 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 58 91 59 94 /

Bass Lake 59 85 60 88 /

$$

CAZ319-101100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 66 94 68 97 /

Three Rivers 68 96 70 98 / 10

Springville 66 90 67 92 / 10

Tule River Reservation 71 93 74 95 / 10

$$

CAZ320-101100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 97. Lows

65 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 69 89 72 92 /

$$

CAZ321-101100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ322-101100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. West winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 93. Lows

66 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 60 82 59 84 / 10 10

$$

CAZ323-101100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 56. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 75. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 56. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 78. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 58. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 79. Lows

44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 39 70 39 73 / 10 10

Wawona 57 85 57 88 /

Hetch Hetchy 63 87 62 90 /

$$

CAZ324-101100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 89. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68. West winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 93. Lows

60 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 54 92 54 95 /

$$

CAZ325-101100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68. West winds up to 5 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 90. Lows

61 to 70.

$$

CAZ326-101100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. South winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 74. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 76. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 77. Lows 46 to

57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 77. Lows

46 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 51 71 51 74 / 10 10

$$

CAZ327-101100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. South winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 76. Lows 47 to

58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 76. Lows

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 53 70 53 72 / 10 10

Shaver Lake 55 76 56 78 / 10

Lake Wishon 56 74 56 77 / 10 10

$$

CAZ328-101100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows 40 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 53. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 72. South winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 54. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 72. Lows

42 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 54.

Highs 55 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 58 89 58 91 / 10 10

$$

CAZ329-101100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 65. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 82. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 66. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 69 to 85. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 85. Lows

55 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 56 74 58 76 / 10 10

$$

CAZ330-101100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 58. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 75. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 59. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 59 to 77. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 61. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 61. Highs

59 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

61. Highs 57 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 51 74 51 76 / 10 10

$$

CAZ331-101100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 65. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 66. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 66.

Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 53 87 54 89 / 10 10

$$

CAZ332-101100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 98. Lows

around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 61 77 62 79 / 10

Kernville 67 95 67 97 / 10

Lake Isabella 71 95 71 97 /

Weldon 69 95 69 98 /

$$

CAZ333-101100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. West winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 92. Lows

61 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

$$

CAZ334-101100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 93. Lows

63 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 62 82 62 83 /

Tehachapi 61 86 61 88 /

Twin Oaks 68 89 68 91 /

$$

CAZ335-101100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 95. Lows

65 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 69 92 71 95 /

$$

CAZ336-101100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 96. Lows

61 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 60 79 60 81 /

Frazier Park 55 85 55 87 /

$$

CAZ337-101100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 96 to 104.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 77 100 76 102 / 10 10

Ridgecrest 76 100 74 103 / 10

$$

CAZ338-101100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 75. West winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. West

winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 98. Lows

69 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 73 97 72 99 /

$$

CAZ339-101100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 74 94 74 96 / 10

California City 71 98 70 100 /

Edwards AFB 71 98 69 101 /

Rosamond 70 98 69 101 /

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather