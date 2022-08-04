CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ300-042300-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to

72. Highs 89 to 97.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 94. Lows

65 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs

88 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 94 69 90 /

CAZ301-042300-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 99 70 94 /

CAZ302-042300-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 101 69 94 / 10

Merced 103 71 96 / 20 10

Chowchilla 102 70 96 / 40 70

Madera 102 70 96 / 20 20

Firebaugh 101 70 95 / 20 10

Mendota 102 70 96 / 20 10

CAZ303-042300-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 102 72 96 / 20 30

Le Grand 102 71 96 / 20 40

CAZ304-042300-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to up to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 104 73 98 /

Avenal 103 76 97 / 10 10 10

CAZ305-042300-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. North winds up to 5 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 104 73 98 / 20

Five Points 105 73 99 / 20 10

NAS Lemoore 104 73 97 / 20 10

Kettleman City 105 77 99 / 20 10

CAZ306-042300-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 104 75 98 / 10 30 30

Kingsburg 104 73 98 / 10 30 30

Sanger 104 74 97 / 10 30 30

Kerman 103 70 96 / 20 20

Caruthers 104 72 97 / 20 10

CAZ307-042300-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 104 76 98 / 10 30 30

Fresno 104 76 98 / 30 20

CAZ308-042300-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77. West winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs 94 to 100.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 97.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 101 69 94 / 10

Merced 103 71 96 / 20 10

Chowchilla 102 70 96 / 40 70

Madera 102 70 96 / 20 20

CAZ309-042300-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. West winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to up to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 104 73 98 / 10 10

Buttonwillow 104 74 99 / 20 20

CAZ310-042300-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 103 74 96 / 20 10

Allensworth 104 75 97 / 10 20 10

Wasco 103 73 97 / 20 10

Delano 103 75 96 / 10 30 20

McFarland 103 74 97 / 30 20

Shafter 103 75 97 / 20 10

CAZ311-042300-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 104 75 98 / 20 10

Hanford 105 75 99 / 20 20

Corcoran 104 75 97 / 20 10

CAZ312-042300-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 104 74 97 / 10 30 40

Dinuba 103 73 96 / 20 30 30

Visalia 102 73 96 / 10 70 20

Exeter 103 75 96 / 20 50 60

Tulare 103 76 96 / 10 30 20

Lindsay 102 75 96 / 20 50 50

Porterville 101 77 96 / 20 40 50

CAZ313-042300-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 102 79 98 / 10

CAZ314-042300-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. North winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows 71 to 77.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 102 80 97 / 10 20 20

CAZ315-042300-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 101. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 102 75 96 / 10 30 20

CAZ316-042300-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the afternoon. Highs around 101. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 102 77 99 / 20 30 30

Lamont 103 77 98 / 30 30

Mettler 100 78 96 / 20 20 20

CAZ317-042300-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 96 72 90 / 20 30

CAZ318-042300-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 88 to 98. South winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs 82 to

92. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

71. Highs 86 to 94.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 92. Lows

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 99 63 93 / 20 30 40

Bass Lake 93 62 86 / 30 70 50

CAZ319-042300-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 97 to 103. South winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 104 75 96 / 30 30

Three Rivers 103 73 96 / 60 30 50

Springville 96 71 90 / 40 40 60

Tule River Reservation 99 77 93 / 40 40 40

CAZ320-042300-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 86 to 98. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 66 to 76. North winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 92.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to

76. Highs 84 to 96.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 94. Lows

65 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 96 75 91 / 30 50 40

CAZ321-042300-

South End Sierra Foothills-

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

CAZ322-042300-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95. West winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 67 to 75. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Highs 82 to 90.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to

74. Highs 85 to 93.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 90. Lows

67 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 90. Lows

66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 85 62 80 / 70 50 70

CAZ323-042300-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 80. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 46 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 57 to 75. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 62 to 78. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

60. Highs 64 to 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 76. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 59.

Highs 61 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 71 42 65 / 80 50 70

Wawona 91 60 86 / 30 60 50

Hetch Hetchy 93 67 87 / 70 30 50

CAZ324-042300-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94. South winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

70. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

59 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 91. Lows

60 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 98 57 91 / 50 60 50

CAZ325-042300-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 83 to 91. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 63 to

71. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 77 to 85. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

71. Highs 82 to 90.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 78 to 86. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70.

Highs 79 to 87.

CAZ326-042300-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 77. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 47 to 57. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to

71. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 43 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 76. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

59. Highs 62 to 78.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 76. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 74. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 76. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 74 54 67 / 70 50 80

CAZ327-042300-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy with rain showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

65 to 77. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 48 to

58. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 59 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 45 to 55. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

59. Highs 65 to 77.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 75. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 73. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 75. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 75 55 69 / 50 40 60

Shaver Lake 82 58 76 / 50 40 50

Lake Wishon 78 57 72 / 90 60 70

CAZ328-042300-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 71. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 43 to

53. East winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting

to the west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 65.

West winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 39 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 69. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 54. Highs

55 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 69. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 51 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 91 57 85 / 100 50 70

CAZ329-042300-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 86. West winds

up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 55 to

67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to

81. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 53 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 68 to 84. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

69. Highs 69 to 85.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 82. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 67.

Highs 67 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 79 60 74 / 80 50 60

CAZ330-042300-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 78.

South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 61. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to

74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 40 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 76. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 61. Highs

58 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 76. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 75. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 76. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 77 52 72 / 100 60 70

CAZ331-042300-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 85. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 52 to 66. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 81. West winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 64. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 66. Highs

71 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 82. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 82. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 83. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 90 55 85 / 60 50 50

CAZ332-042300-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 98. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Highs 88 to 94.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

93 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs 89 to 95.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 89 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs 90 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 81 64 77 / 50 40 50

Kernville 97 68 94 / 50 40 50

Lake Isabella 98 72 94 / 50 40 50

Weldon 97 71 94 / 50 40 50

CAZ333-042300-

Piute Walker Basin-

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. West winds

up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 62 to 72. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs 79 to

89. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts

to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs

83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to

72. Highs 79 to 89.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70.

Highs 80 to 90.

CAZ334-042300-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs 80 to 90.

East winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to

the west with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs

84 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 85 66 83 / 30 30 40

Tehachapi 88 65 86 / 40 30 40

Twin Oaks 92 72 89 / 40 40 40

CAZ335-042300-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94. North winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 67 to 75.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. East winds up to 5 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the north with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

67 to 73.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91.

Lows 65 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 96 77 93 / 20 20 20

CAZ336-042300-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers early in the

afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 95. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 64 to 78. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 92. Northeast winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 93. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

75. Highs 82 to 94.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 92.

Lows 62 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 82 65 79 / 60 20 20

Frazier Park 86 59 83 / 40 20 30

CAZ337-042300-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs 98 to 104. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Highs 94 to 100.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 99 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 103 78 99 / 30 50 50

Ridgecrest 104 77 100 / 50 50 50

CAZ338-042300-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 98. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 76. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

85 to 95. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Highs

90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 78.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 77.

Highs 86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 99 75 96 / 30 40 30

CAZ339-042300-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

501 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 96 75 92 / 50 50 40

California City 100 73 97 / 20 40 30

Edwards AFB 99 73 97 / 20 40 30

Rosamond 99 72 98 / 30 30 30

