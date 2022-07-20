CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

_____

807 FPUS56 KHNX 200601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ300-201100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 67 to

75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 68 100 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-201100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 66 103 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-201100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows 58 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 64 102 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 67 105 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 66 105 64 103 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 67 105 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 66 104 65 103 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 67 105 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-201100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows 59 to

68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 68 105 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 67 103 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-201100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 74 107 74 105 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 76 105 76 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-201100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows 64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 71 106 71 105 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 69 107 69 106 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 69 106 69 105 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 74 107 74 106 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-201100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows 60 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 71 107 70 105 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 68 107 67 105 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 70 106 69 105 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 66 105 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 68 106 67 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-201100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 106. Lows 63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 74 106 73 105 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 74 107 73 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-201100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 64 102 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 67 105 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 66 105 64 103 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 67 105 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-201100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Highs

100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 72 106 72 105 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 74 106 74 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-201100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs

98 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 71 104 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 71 105 71 105 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 71 105 71 104 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 72 105 72 103 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 71 105 71 104 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 72 105 72 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-201100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

68. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 71 106 70 105 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 69 107 69 105 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 70 106 70 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-201100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows

64 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 69 105 68 105 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 68 105 68 104 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 68 104 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 70 105 69 104 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 71 105 71 104 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 71 105 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 74 104 74 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-201100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 102 to 107. Light

winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 101 to 106. Light

winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Highs

99 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 79 104 79 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-201100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows

67 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows

68 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 77 105 77 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-201100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows

66 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Highs

96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 71 104 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-201100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows

69 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows

70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 75 105 75 104 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 74 105 74 104 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 76 102 76 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-201100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 65 to

73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 73 97 71 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-201100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 63 101 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 64 95 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-201100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 104. Lows 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows

69 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Highs 96 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Highs

94 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 73 105 71 104 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 74 105 74 104 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 71 98 71 97 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 79 102 78 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-201100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs

87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 77 99 76 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-201100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 102. Lows

70 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows

70 to 75.

=

$$

CAZ322-201100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

65 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 63 88 63 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-201100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 90 at 5000 feet...

71 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 89 at 5000 feet...

71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 43 77 43 79 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 63 94 63 93 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 68 95 67 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-201100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 59 101 59 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-201100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 62 to

72.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

61 to 71.

=

$$

CAZ326-201100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 56 78 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-201100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 89 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 87 at 5000 feet...

73 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 88 at

5000 feet...73 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 63 to 72 at 5000 feet...

51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

79 to 86 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 57 78 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 61 84 61 83 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 60 79 61 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-201100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64 at 5000 feet...52 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89 at 5000 feet...74 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 65 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89 at 5000 feet...74 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65 at 5000 feet...

53 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91 at

5000 feet...73 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows around 64 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 87 at 5000 feet...72 to 81 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 61 95 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-201100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...

53 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...

52 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72 at

5000 feet...51 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 89 at 5000 feet...

70 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 62 82 63 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-201100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 87 at

5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 54 80 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-201100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94 at 5000 feet...75 to 84 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...75 to 84 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92 at

5000 feet...74 to 84 at 8000 feet. Lows 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 56 93 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-201100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 66 83 66 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 70 101 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 73 100 74 99 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 73 102 74 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-201100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 72. West winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

61 to 71.

=

$$

CAZ334-201100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 74. West winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 95. Northwest winds

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 84 to 94.

Lows 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 66 89 66 87 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 65 91 65 90 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 70 95 69 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-201100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 76 99 76 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-201100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 65 85 64 84 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 58 88 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-201100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 110. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 111. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows

72 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 80 107 81 108 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 77 109 78 109 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-201100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 71 to 81. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 71 to 81. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 80. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 90 to 100.

Lows 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 77 103 77 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-201100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows

67 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 76 102 77 102 / 0 0 0 0

California City 74 105 75 105 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 73 105 74 105 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 73 104 74 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather