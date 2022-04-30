CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 29, 2022

788 FPUS56 KHNX 300601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ300-301100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 55 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 84.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 51 81 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-301100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 51 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 47 83 47 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-301100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

47 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 49 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 46 84 44 82 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 46 84 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 46 84 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 47 84 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 46 84 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 46 84 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-301100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

47 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 49 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 47 84 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 47 84 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ304-301100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. West winds around 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 54 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 48 84 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 53 83 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-301100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 48 85 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 47 85 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 48 85 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 51 84 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-301100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

48 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 49 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 50 84 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 48 84 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 48 84 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 47 84 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 48 84 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ307-301100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 51 84 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 51 84 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-301100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 54 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 46 84 44 82 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 46 84 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 46 84 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 47 84 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-301100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 48 84 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 49 84 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-301100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 50 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 46 83 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 47 84 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 47 83 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 47 83 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 48 82 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 48 83 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-301100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

48 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 50 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 48 85 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 48 85 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 47 84 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-301100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 48 84 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 48 84 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 48 84 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 49 83 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 49 84 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 49 82 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 51 82 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-301100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 56 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 56 79 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-301100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 54 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 53 82 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-301100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. North winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows 51 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 48 82 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-301100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 51 82 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 51 82 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 51 81 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-301100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 83. Lows

47 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 82. Lows 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 85.

Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 48 73 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-301100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 44 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 43 75 41 73 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 43 71 42 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ319-301100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 85. Lows

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 82. Lows 53 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 88.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 51 82 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 51 82 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 49 75 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 55 79 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-301100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 47 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 52 74 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ321-301100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows 53 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

CAZ322-301100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

44 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 48 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 43 67 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ323-301100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...

30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 62 to

68 at 5000 feet...49 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 46 at

5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 69 at 5000 feet...

50 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 27 57 23 57 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 42 71 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 48 71 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ324-301100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

40 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 42 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 48 70 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ325-301100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 42 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

CAZ326-301100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 47 to 57.

Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 27 to

37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

28 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 33 51 30 51 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ327-301100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...53 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

30 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...51 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67 at

5000 feet...54 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...

53 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72 at 5000 feet...57 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...

35 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 37 55 33 54 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 39 61 38 59 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 40 61 36 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ328-301100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42 at 5000 feet...

28 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

70 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows around 44 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 68 at 5000 feet...51 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48 at 5000 feet...

34 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows around 45 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 43 74 39 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ329-301100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...52 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69 at

5000 feet...54 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

33 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...

52 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...56 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 at

5000 feet...56 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 42 59 40 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ330-301100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 62 to

67 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 48 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 36 60 32 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ331-301100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...56 to

66 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 46 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 64 to

74 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 48 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...

60 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...54 to 63 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 37 72 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-301100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 71 to 81. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 53. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 77. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 47 to 53. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest around 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 73 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 48 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

Highs 76 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 43 60 41 56 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 47 80 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 49 78 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 49 79 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-301100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 72. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 58 to 68. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 42 to 52. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 43 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

CAZ334-301100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 69 to

79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 43 64 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 41 69 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 49 71 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ335-301100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs

61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 70 to

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 48 75 48 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-301100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 45 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 43 64 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 38 70 37 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ337-301100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 83 to 90. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to 58. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs 81 to

87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

Highs 84 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 55 88 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 51 90 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-301100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 72 to 82. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 47 to 57. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 67 to 77. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 51 82 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-301100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 82 to 88. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 56. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 77 to 83. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 45 to 54. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 51 to 57.

Highs 78 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 81 to 87.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows

51 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 56 82 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

California City 46 86 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 44 87 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 45 86 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

