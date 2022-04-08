CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 7, 2022

819 FPUS56 KHNX 080601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ300-081100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 57. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 65 92 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-081100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 61 94 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-081100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

43 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 95 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 57 95 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 56 95 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 57 95 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 59 95 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 60 95 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-081100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 57 95 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 57 95 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-081100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 84. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 39 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72.

Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 64 93 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 66 93 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-081100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 61 95 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 60 96 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 59 95 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 62 95 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-081100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 76. Lows

45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 58 95 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 57 95 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 58 95 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 57 95 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 58 95 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-081100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds in the evening

becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73.

Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 61 95 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 61 95 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-081100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 54. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 72. Lows 39 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 95 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 57 95 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 56 95 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 57 95 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-081100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 68 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 59 95 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 59 95 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-081100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 76. Lows

39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 56 94 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 56 94 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 57 95 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 57 94 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 58 94 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 58 94 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-081100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds in the evening

becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73.

Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 58 95 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 57 95 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 57 95 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-081100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71.

Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 58 95 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 58 94 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 57 94 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 60 93 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 58 95 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 60 93 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 62 93 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-081100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 77. Lows

48 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 66 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 69 90 64 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-081100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77. Lows

45 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 65 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 63 94 60 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-081100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 74. Lows

40 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 59 93 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-081100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 53. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 76. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 58 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 63 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

Highs 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 61 94 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 60 94 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 62 93 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-081100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 76. Lows

44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

Highs 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 62 85 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-081100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 40 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 61 85 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 54 81 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-081100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 76. Lows

45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

56 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 62 92 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 62 92 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 61 86 55 75 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 68 90 61 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-081100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of

snow showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 67 84 56 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-081100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 61 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

Highs 66 to 71.

=

$$

CAZ322-081100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 32 to

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 49 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 54 77 48 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-081100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77 at 5000 feet...56 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to

42 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to

56 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...

30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 63 at

5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...

26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 31 at 5000 feet...17 to 22 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 31 at

5000 feet...17 to 22 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...

35 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38 at

5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...

38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 34 64 27 60 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 51 81 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 57 81 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-081100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 44 to 54. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 38 to 48. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Colder. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 57 84 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-081100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 51 to 61.

=

$$

CAZ326-081100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds 25 to

30 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 25 to 35. Over higher

elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 51. Lows

22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 33 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 12 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 22. Highs

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

Highs 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 41 58 35 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-081100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...59 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...35 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...55 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...48 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...16 to 22 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35 at

5000 feet...16 to 22 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...

39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41 at

5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

43 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 46 65 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 51 73 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 48 70 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-081100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 47 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 70 at 5000 feet...52 to

62 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 42 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 63 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows around 38 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows around 28 at 5000 feet...14 to

23 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs around 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 28 at

5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs around 54 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 33 at

5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs around 58 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 50 81 44 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-081100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...60 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...54 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...

30 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 61 at

5000 feet...47 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...41 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Colder. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34 at

5000 feet...17 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...

38 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40 at

5000 feet...22 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

43 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 54 70 46 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-081100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...57 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...52 to

59 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 42 to 47 at

5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Breezy, colder. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to

24 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33 at

5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

37 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...41 to

48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 43 68 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-081100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to

46 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...58 to

68 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 38 to 45 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the

evening. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 35 to 41 at

5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Windy, colder. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 26 to 33 at 5000 feet...17 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 23 to 32 at

5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 38 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 45 82 41 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-081100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 43 to 49. West winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 60 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of

showers 30 percent. Lows 32 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

51 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 38. Highs 56 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 55 72 50 63 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 57 90 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 57 89 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 58 89 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-081100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 38 to 48. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Breezy. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 47 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 53 to 63.

=

$$

CAZ334-081100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 39 to 49. West winds

25 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Breezy. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 57 78 52 66 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 50 80 49 70 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 60 84 56 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-081100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 50 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 61 86 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-081100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 50 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 56 75 50 67 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 49 80 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-081100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Light winds in the evening

becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 63. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 85 to 92. West winds 30 to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Cooler. Lows 48 to 54. West

winds 30 to 40 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Highs 76 to 82.

Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Slight chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Highs 64 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

Highs 70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 60 94 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 55 94 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-081100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 72 to 82. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 44 to 54. West

winds 35 to 45 mph in the evening decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy, colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. Windy.

Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 33 to 41. Highs

55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 56 90 60 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-081100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 62. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 82 to 88. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows 45 to 53. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 81. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 58 to 66. Lows

34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

Highs 70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 64 89 63 84 / 0 0 0 0

California City 52 91 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 49 91 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 51 92 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

