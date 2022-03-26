CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 25, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 84. West winds up to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 51 to 56. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 51 to 56. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74. Lows

47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 55 81 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 49 to 54. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to

76. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 52 83 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 49 to 54. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then slight chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to

76. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 50 84 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 50 84 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 52 84 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 54 85 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 52 86 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 53 86 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds in the evening becoming

northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 49 to 54. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then slight chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to

75. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 52 84 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 52 84 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 79. Light winds in the morning becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 48 to 53.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Warmer. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

51. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 57 84 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 60 84 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the morning becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 48 to 53. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 56 86 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 55 87 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 55 86 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 57 86 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 86. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds in the evening becoming

west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to

77. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 56 86 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 54 86 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 55 85 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 54 86 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 54 86 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 49 to 54.

South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 57 86 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 57 86 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the

morning becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 75 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 49 to 54. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 60 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

52. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 50 84 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 50 84 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 52 84 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 54 85 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 47 to 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

49. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 55 87 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 55 89 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning becoming south

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 47 to 52. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to

76. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 53 86 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 54 86 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 54 87 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 54 86 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 55 86 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 56 88 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 54 86 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 54 86 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 54 86 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 48 to 53. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 54 85 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 54 86 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 54 85 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 56 85 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 55 86 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 55 85 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 57 85 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 80 to

85. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 51 to 56. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

48 to 54. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 64 84 59 80 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 50 to 56.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 60 88 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 48 to 54.

South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 55 86 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 84. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 48 to 54.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 62 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs

68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

46 to 52. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 57 87 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 58 88 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 57 86 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 83. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 79. Light winds in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 47 to 53. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 57 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then slight chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 72. Lows

44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 57 76 53 71 / 0 0 0 0

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to

64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to

68. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 49 78 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 49 74 46 68 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Cooler. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 59 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

59 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73.

Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 58 82 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 56 84 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 56 78 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 63 83 59 80 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 60 76 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Cooler. Lows

48 to 56.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

46 to 54. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows

41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 51 73 46 68 / 0 0 0 0

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

35 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to

51 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then chance of snow and rain likely after midnight. Colder.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 34 to 43 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...33 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 58 at

5000 feet...39 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44 at 5000 feet...27 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 61 at

5000 feet...42 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 29 60 27 54 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 47 74 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 50 75 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely and chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows

36 to 46. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 51 75 49 69 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. South winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Lows 37 to 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain, cooler. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows

33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Snow. Highs 29 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 36 55 35 48 / 0 0 0 0

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...36 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...56 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...

34 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...50 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 39 to

46 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows 36 to 43 at

5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs

47 to 54 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

39 to 46 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...46 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 42 60 39 55 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 46 65 43 60 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 44 65 41 59 / 0 0 0 0

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 49 at 5000 feet...35 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 at 5000 feet...54 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows around 38 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs around 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 34 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

60 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows around 39 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 46 76 43 70 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...56 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 48 to 53 at

5000 feet...34 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...51 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Cooler. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

36 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely in the evening, then chance

of snow and rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight chance of

rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...38 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

39 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...45 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...43 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...46 to 51 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 49 65 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...35 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...53 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain after midnight. Colder.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

around 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 44 to

49 at 5000 feet...35 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

37 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...42 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...40 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...43 to 50 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 38 63 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 77 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain after midnight. Breezy,

colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 6500 feet.

Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Southwest

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and rain

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then chance of snow

and rain after midnight. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42 at

5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

47 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 41 78 38 72 / 0 0 0 0

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Light winds in the

morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows

40 to 48. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 55 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

63 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

40 to 48. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 52 68 49 63 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 54 85 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 54 85 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 55 86 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder.

Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level above 6000 feet. Lows

38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

38 to 48. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Breezy, colder.

Lows 39 to 49. South winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to

63. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 54 74 50 67 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 47 77 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 56 80 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 42 to 47.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

42 to 47. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 55 81 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Colder. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Snow level above 6000 feet. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 52 72 46 63 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 45 75 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 91. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 76 to

83. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows 44 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 58 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Warmer. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Highs

72 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

45 to 52. Highs 70 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 58 89 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 54 90 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Breezy, colder.

Lows 42 to 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Highs

62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 55 85 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

83 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 74 to

82. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows 41 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 58 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 70 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 62 84 57 76 / 0 0 0 0

California City 52 87 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 50 87 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 51 86 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

