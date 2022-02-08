CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 7, 2022

_____

995 FPUS56 KHNX 080701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ300-081200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds in the evening

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 78. Lows

47 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 47 68 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-081200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 79. Lows

42 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 43 68 42 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-081200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows

39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 39 68 38 69 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 38 69 37 69 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 39 68 38 69 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 39 68 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 39 70 38 71 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 40 70 39 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-081200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 77. Lows

40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 39 68 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 39 68 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-081200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 79. Lows

46 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 47 70 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 47 70 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-081200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 80. Lows

41 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 43 70 42 71 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 41 71 40 72 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 41 70 39 70 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 44 70 43 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-081200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 79. Lows

39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 40 69 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 40 68 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 40 69 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 39 70 38 69 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 39 70 38 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-081200-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 78. Lows

42 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 43 68 42 69 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 42 69 41 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-081200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 79. Lows

46 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 39 68 38 69 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 38 69 37 69 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 39 68 38 69 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 39 68 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-081200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 80. Lows

40 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 40 69 39 70 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 41 70 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-081200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 79. Lows 40 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 37 68 37 69 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 38 68 37 69 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 40 69 39 70 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 39 68 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 41 69 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 42 70 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-081200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 39 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 39 70 39 70 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 39 70 39 70 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 38 68 38 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-081200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 39 to 44.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 42 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 40 69 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 41 68 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 40 68 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 43 68 42 70 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 39 68 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 42 68 42 70 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 44 68 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-081200-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds in the

evening becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 80. Lows

47 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 52 68 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-081200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds in the

evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 46 70 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-081200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds in the evening

becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 42 68 42 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-081200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds in the evening

becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 45 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 44 70 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 44 70 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 44 68 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-081200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 75. Lows

45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 47 65 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-081200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 41 68 39 70 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 39 65 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-081200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 76. Lows

45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 46 67 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 47 70 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 46 65 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 53 68 51 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-081200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 50 64 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-081200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 77. Lows

47 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

=

$$

CAZ322-081200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

45 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 43 63 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-081200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, east winds around 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...42 to

48 at 8000 feet. East winds around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet. East winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...42 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 67 at

5000 feet...47 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 48 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 18 48 16 48 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 39 66 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 44 66 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-081200-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds in the evening

becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. East winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 68. Lows

40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 42 61 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-081200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

=

$$

CAZ326-081200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 38 to 48. Northeast winds around

25 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 22 to 32. Over higher

elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows

26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 29 42 26 41 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-081200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...27 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...29 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 66 at

5000 feet...51 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 34 52 32 53 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 37 55 35 57 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 36 57 33 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-081200-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 55 at 5000 feet...43 to

53 at 8000 feet. East winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 38 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, east winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56 at 5000 feet...43 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 39 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 63 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 38 63 35 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-081200-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...48 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...48 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 64 at

5000 feet...49 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...46 to 51 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 44 59 42 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-081200-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 57 at 5000 feet...43 to

51 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet. East winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 64 at

5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 29 55 27 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-081200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 32 66 29 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-081200-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 66 to 74. East winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 43 60 42 60 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 43 74 42 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 44 73 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 45 73 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-081200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 57 to 67. East winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to 50. East winds around

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 41 to 51.

=

$$

CAZ334-081200-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 57 to 67. East winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 45 63 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 39 64 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 47 68 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-081200-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 45 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 44 65 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-081200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 44 60 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 37 60 37 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-081200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds in the evening

becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 40 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 39 73 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 35 73 40 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-081200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 71. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 41 to 49. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 42 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 39 70 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-081200-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 78. Lows 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 45 69 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

California City 34 71 37 73 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 31 71 34 72 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 33 71 36 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

_____

