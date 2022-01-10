CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 9, 2022

845 FPUS56 KHNX 101002

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ300-101115-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

47. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 59 43 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-101115-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

58 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 59 40 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-101115-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog and patchy frost

after midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog and patchy frost in the

morning. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

43. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 59 36 57 / 0 0 0

Merced 59 36 57 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 58 36 57 / 0 0 0

Madera 58 36 57 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 60 37 58 / 0 0 0

Mendota 59 37 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-101115-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 36 to

41. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 59 37 57 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 59 37 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-101115-

Coalinga - Avenal-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 61 41 60 / 0 0 0

Avenal 59 42 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-101115-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

35 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 63.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

44. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 59 38 59 / 0 0 0

Five Points 59 37 58 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 58 36 57 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 59 39 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-101115-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

56 to 61. Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 39. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

35 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

42. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows

37 to 42. Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 57 36 57 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 57 36 56 / 0 0 0

Sanger 58 37 57 / 0 0 0

Kerman 58 35 57 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 58 36 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-101115-

Fresno-Clovis-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

56 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 36 to

41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 57.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 58 39 57 / 0 0 0

Fresno 58 38 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-101115-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. South winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

46. Highs 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 59 36 57 / 0 0 0

Merced 59 36 57 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 58 36 57 / 0 0 0

Madera 58 36 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-101115-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 38. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 33 to

39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

43. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 58 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 59 34 58 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 59 35 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-101115-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

55 to 60. Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 33 to

38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 57 to

62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 60. Lows

37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows

37 to 42. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 57 32 56 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 57 32 57 / 0 0 0

Wasco 58 34 58 / 0 0 0

Delano 57 34 57 / 0 0 0

McFarland 58 35 58 / 0 0 0

Shafter 59 36 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-101115-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

55 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

42. Highs 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows

37 to 42. Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 58 35 57 / 0 0 0

Hanford 59 35 57 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 57 33 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-101115-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

56 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 35 to

40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

39 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 58 36 57 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 58 37 57 / 0 0 0

Visalia 58 35 57 / 0 0 0

Exeter 58 37 58 / 0 0 0

Tulare 57 35 56 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 58 37 58 / 0 0 0

Porterville 59 38 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-101115-

Buena Vista-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 59 43 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-101115-

Bakersfield-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

58 to 63. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

35 to 41. Light winds in the evening becoming north up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 66. Lows

41 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 60 39 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-101115-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

56 to 61. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 35 to 41. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

South winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 64. Lows

41 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

56 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 58 36 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-101115-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

58 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

36 to 44. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 63.

East winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds in the evening

becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. East winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 61 39 60 / 0 0 0

Lamont 61 38 60 / 0 0 0

Mettler 59 39 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-101115-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

Highs 54 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 59 40 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-101115-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 60 34 60 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 56 34 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-101115-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. Lows

40 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 62. Lows

41 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 57 40 57 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 62 41 62 / 0 0 0

Springville 57 38 57 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 60 44 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-101115-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 57 43 56 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-101115-

South End Sierra Foothills-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Highs

55 to 62.

=

$$

CAZ322-101115-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 38 to

45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 52 35 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-101115-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...44 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 33 to 42 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...22 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 43 15 47 / 0 0 0

Wawona 55 34 58 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 56 39 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-101115-

Yosemite Valley-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 43 37 41 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-101115-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 47 to 57.

=

$$

CAZ326-101115-

Upper San Joaquin River-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 43.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 29 to 39. Lows 17 to 27.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 33 to 43. Lows

20 to 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 39 25 42 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-101115-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...41 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...24 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...44 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...43 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...38 to 43 at 8000 feet.

Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 54 at

5000 feet...39 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...

23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 42 27 45 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 49 26 49 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 48 29 52 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-101115-

Kings Canyon NP-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50 at 5000 feet...38 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36 at 5000 feet...23 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55 at 5000 feet...42 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41 at 5000 feet...

29 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 39 at 5000 feet...26 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 54 at

5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows around 35 at 5000 feet...

23 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Highs around 48 at 5000 feet...36 to 43 at 8000 feet.

Lows around 32 at 5000 feet...21 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows around 36 at 5000 feet...

24 to 31 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 54 32 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-101115-

Grant Grove Area-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...38 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...28 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...44 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...42 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 45 to

50 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 49 35 50 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-101115-

Sequoia NP-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...38 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 53 at

5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 46 24 50 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-101115-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

31 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59 at

5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 54 at

5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

38 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 54 23 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-101115-

Kern River Valley-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

34 to 42. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 60. Lows

36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 46 37 52 / 0 0 0

Kernville 60 36 65 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 60 37 64 / 0 0 0

Weldon 61 39 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-101115-

Piute Walker Basin-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

34 to 44. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

49 to 59.

=

$$

CAZ334-101115-

Tehachapi-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 47 to 57. East winds around

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 44. East winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 60. East winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 39 to 47. Southeast winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 53 39 56 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 53 33 56 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 57 41 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-101115-

Grapevine-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 49 to 58. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 53 to 59. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to 45. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 56. Lows

39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 57 38 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-101115-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 52 39 57 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 51 30 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-101115-

Indian Wells Valley-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

37 to 45. Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 57 34 61 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 57 30 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-101115-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

39 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 57 34 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-101115-

Mojave Desert-

202 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 54 40 57 / 0 0 0

California City 57 30 61 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 58 27 61 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 58 29 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

