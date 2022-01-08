CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 39 to

44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 59.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 55 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 54 41 54 / 0 0 0

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs

55 to 60. Light winds in the morning becoming east up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

36 to 44. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 54 40 55 / 0 0 0

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 41. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 38 56 / 0 0 0

Merced 54 38 57 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 54 37 58 / 0 0 0

Madera 54 38 58 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 56 38 58 / 0 0 0

Mendota 56 38 59 / 0 0 0

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows

36 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs

56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 54 38 58 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 54 38 58 / 0 0 0

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows

39 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

Light winds in the morning becoming east up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

Highs 55 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

Highs 55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 54 40 60 / 0 0 0

Avenal 54 41 58 / 0 0 0

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds in the morning

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Lows

39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 56 40 58 / 0 0 0

Five Points 56 40 59 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 56 39 58 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 55 40 57 / 0 0 0

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 41. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 37. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

around 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost.

Lows 33 to 38. Highs 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

Highs 55 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 54 39 57 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 54 39 57 / 0 0 0

Sanger 54 38 58 / 0 0 0

Kerman 55 38 58 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 56 38 58 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

52 to 57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 54 39 58 / 0 0 0

Fresno 55 39 58 / 0 0 0

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to

57. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to

43. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

42. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

Highs 55 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 38 56 / 0 0 0

Merced 54 38 57 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 54 37 58 / 0 0 0

Madera 54 38 58 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 41. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost after midnight. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 33 to

39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

38 to 43. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 55 37 58 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 56 38 60 / 0 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to

57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 41. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost after midnight. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 32 to

37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 55 36 57 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 55 37 57 / 0 0 0

Wasco 55 39 60 / 20 0 0

Delano 55 38 58 / 0 0 0

McFarland 55 38 59 / 20 0 0

Shafter 55 39 60 / 0 0 0

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to

58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 41. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

fog in the morning. Highs around 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost.

Lows 32 to 37. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 56 38 57 / 0 0 0

Hanford 55 38 57 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 55 38 57 / 0 0 0

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to

57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 60. Lows

36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

39 to 44. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 54 38 57 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 54 38 57 / 0 0 0

Visalia 54 38 57 / 0 0 0

Exeter 55 39 58 / 0 0 0

Tulare 54 39 57 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 54 38 58 / 0 0 0

Porterville 55 38 59 / 20 0 0

Buena Vista-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 51 to

56. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows

39 to 44. Light winds in the evening becoming west up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 63.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 65. Lows

39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

42 to 48. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 52 41 60 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Breezy,

warmer. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

37 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67. Lows

41 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 55 41 62 / 0 0 0

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to

57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows

36 to 41. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 60. Lows

35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

39 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 55 38 58 / 0 0 0

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows

39 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Windy, warmer.

Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning

shifting to the east 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 39 to 45. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to

67. Lows 41 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 56 41 65 / 0 0 0

Lamont 56 40 64 / 0 0 0

Mettler 55 40 63 / 0 0 0

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. West

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows

36 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

43. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 52 35 58 / 0 0 0

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread freezing fog after midnight.

Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 54 30 60 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 50 30 57 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows

37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 60. Lows

39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 52 39 58 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 55 38 61 / 0 0 0

Springville 50 35 56 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 54 41 60 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 43 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 50 38 57 / 0 0 0

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 50 to

55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows

37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 60. Lows

39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65. Lows

43 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 44 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60. Northeast

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 59. Lows

39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to

61. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 47 30 52 / 0 0 0

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread freezing fog after midnight. Lows

24 to 33 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread freezing fog in the morning. Highs

48 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...

40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

46 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36 at

5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

34 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 38 5 42 / 0 0 0

Wawona 50 28 55 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 51 30 55 / 0 0 0

Yosemite Valley-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 49. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 49 29 53 / 0 0 0

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

43 to 53.

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 38.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 22.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 45. Lows

20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Highs

29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 34 15 37 / 0 0 0

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...20 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...40 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...43 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...44 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...

24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...38 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40 at

5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...

37 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 38 20 42 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 42 25 49 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 43 22 47 / 0 0 0

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 46 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 6 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 26 at 5000 feet...14 to

23 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 49 at 5000 feet...36 to 45 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30 at 5000 feet...

18 to 27 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 49 at 5000 feet...37 to

44 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 31 at 5000 feet...

18 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows around 34 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 36 at

5000 feet...22 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs around 49 at 5000 feet...

36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30 at

5000 feet...17 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs around 48 at 5000 feet...

35 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 50 25 54 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove Area-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...39 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...38 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 56 at

5000 feet...41 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...

24 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...

34 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 42 30 49 / 0 0 0

Sequoia NP-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 4 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 37 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread freezing fog in the morning. Highs

around 49 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 1 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to

28 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 53 at

5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

53 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 41 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 50 at

5000 feet...32 to 41 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 42 18 45 / 0 0 0

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread freezing fog in the morning. Highs

46 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

30 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 54 at

5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 50 19 52 / 0 0 0

Kern River Valley-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 43 32 45 / 0 0 0

Kernville 55 33 59 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 56 36 59 / 0 0 0

Weldon 58 37 59 / 0 0 0

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread dense freezing fog and patchy dense

fog in the morning. Highs 43 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 45 to 55. East winds 25 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to

59. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

Tehachapi-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense freezing fog and patchy

dense fog in the morning. Highs 44 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 46 to 56. East winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45. East winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to

60. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 47 38 52 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 50 35 52 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 52 41 55 / 0 0 0

Grapevine-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

44 to 51. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 43. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 58. Lows

39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to

61. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 50 37 57 / 20 0 0

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59. East winds

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 48 37 52 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 50 28 50 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 63. Lows

34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63. Lows

35 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40. Highs

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 59 35 57 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 60 32 59 / 0 0 0

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 48 to 58. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

37 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 58 36 57 / 0 0 0

Mojave Desert-

1100 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

West winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 39.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 61.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

33 to 41. Highs 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 56 41 55 / 0 0 0

California City 59 33 59 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 59 30 59 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 60 31 60 / 0 0 0

