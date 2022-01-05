CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

781 FPUS56 KHNX 051901

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ300-060000-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds in the evening becoming

west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 52 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 58. Lows

38 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 60 50 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ301-060000-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 46 to

51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 59. Lows

37 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 59 48 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ302-060000-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 44 to

49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

36 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 58 47 55 / 0 0 0

Merced 58 45 56 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 55 45 55 / 0 0 0

Madera 54 45 55 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 58 46 56 / 0 0 0

Mendota 57 46 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ303-060000-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to

59. Light winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 43 to

48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60. Lows

36 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 56 45 56 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 56 45 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ304-060000-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60. Lows

38 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 55 45 56 / 0 0 0

Avenal 53 46 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ305-060000-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 42 to

47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60. Lows

36 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 55 45 55 / 0 0 0

Five Points 55 45 56 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 55 43 54 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 55 44 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ306-060000-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 41 to

46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

around 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

around 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 53 42 54 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 53 42 54 / 0 0 0

Sanger 54 41 54 / 0 0 0

Kerman 54 44 55 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 54 43 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ307-060000-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to

57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 41 to

46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

around 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 54 44 55 / 0 0 0

Fresno 54 44 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ308-060000-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 52 to 57. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Lows

37 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 58 47 55 / 0 0 0

Merced 58 45 56 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 55 45 55 / 0 0 0

Madera 54 45 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ309-060000-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

56 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 55 39 54 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 56 40 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ310-060000-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

34 to 39. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 53 38 54 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 54 38 54 / 0 0 0

Wasco 55 40 55 / 0 0 0

Delano 54 40 54 / 0 0 0

McFarland 54 39 54 / 0 0 0

Shafter 55 40 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ311-060000-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 39 to

44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

Lows 33 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 54 42 54 / 0 0 0

Hanford 55 42 54 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 53 40 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ312-060000-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 51 to

56. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 53 40 54 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 53 40 54 / 0 0 0

Visalia 53 41 54 / 0 0 0

Exeter 53 40 55 / 0 0 0

Tulare 53 40 54 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 54 40 55 / 0 0 0

Porterville 54 40 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ313-060000-

Buena Vista-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

59. South winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 55 44 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ314-060000-

Bakersfield-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

44. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 55 42 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ315-060000-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to

43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 53 39 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ316-060000-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 56 40 56 / 0 0 0

Lamont 56 40 55 / 0 0 0

Mettler 56 40 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ317-060000-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to

46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to

58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 49 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

36 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 53 39 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ318-060000-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 53. Lows

29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 54 35 59 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 50 36 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ319-060000-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61. Lows

38 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 53 43 55 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 55 41 60 / 0 0 0

Springville 50 39 53 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 54 43 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ320-060000-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

31 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows

33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 50 40 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ321-060000-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

55 to 60.

CAZ322-060000-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 50 38 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ323-060000-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...

39 to 44 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds

around 25 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...27 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 38 at

5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph after midnight, Gusts up to 40 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 24 to

32 at 5000 feet...16 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 53 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 35 at 5000 feet...

18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38 at

5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...

37 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36 at

5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...

39 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 45 19 46 / 0 0 0

Wawona 52 35 57 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 54 40 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ324-060000-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 53. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds in the

evening becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs 39 to 48. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows

27 to 37.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

46 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 53 39 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ325-060000-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows

28 to 38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 46 to 56.

CAZ326-060000-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 45. Over higher

elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph in the morning. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 27 to 37. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 13 to 23.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 30 to 40. Lows

15 to 25.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

Highs 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 43 29 42 / 0 0 0

CAZ327-060000-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...44 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 41 at

5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42 at

5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...

40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 42 30 44 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 45 31 48 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 48 32 50 / 0 0 0

CAZ328-060000-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 53 at 5000 feet...40 to

48 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around

25 mph in the morning, Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 at 5000 feet...27 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56 at 5000 feet...42 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 34 at

5000 feet...22 to 29 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west

winds around 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 48 at 5000 feet...

35 to 42 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around

25 mph in the morning, Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Wind

chill readings near zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 28 at

5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 51 at

5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet. Lows around 32 at 5000 feet...

19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36 at

5000 feet...20 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 56 36 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ329-060000-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 51 at

5000 feet...34 to 43 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...

37 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 44 35 49 / 0 0 0

CAZ330-060000-

Sequoia NP-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Over higher

elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the morning. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37 at

5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 45 27 49 / 0 0 0

CAZ331-060000-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 25 to 35 at

5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...35 to 42 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 55 at 5000 feet...

37 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 51 26 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ332-060000-

Kern River Valley-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 59. Lows

32 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 54 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 45 36 50 / 0 0 0

Kernville 55 38 62 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 55 38 62 / 0 0 0

Weldon 58 40 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ333-060000-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 54. Lows

32 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 46 to 56.

CAZ334-060000-

Tehachapi-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Highs

46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Highs

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 47 38 56 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 49 34 58 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 51 40 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ335-060000-

Grapevine-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 46 to 52. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

49 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 51 37 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ336-060000-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 49 40 60 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 51 31 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ337-060000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

West winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 43. Light winds in the evening becoming west up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 58 to

63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Highs

54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 41.

Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 58 38 61 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 59 35 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ338-060000-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Windy. Highs 50 to

60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

35 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42.

Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 58 38 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ339-060000-

Mojave Desert-

1100 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 41. Light winds in the evening becoming west up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 57 44 59 / 0 0 0

California City 59 34 60 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 58 31 60 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 60 33 62 / 0 0 0

