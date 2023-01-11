CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

_____

459 FPUS56 KMTR 111101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

CAZ505-120200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 47 55 51 59 / 100 100 80 50

$$

CAZ503-120200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ502-120200-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ506-120200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to upper

40s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 43 55 46 61 / 100 100 90 60

San Rafael 48 57 51 61 / 100 100 70 40

Napa 45 52 47 60 / 100 100 80 40

$$

CAZ504-120200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 45 52 48 58 / 100 100 90 50

$$

CAZ006-120200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 49 57 52 62 / 100 100 60 40

Ocean Beach 49 58 52 62 / 100 100 60 40

$$

CAZ509-120200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-120200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 59 54 63 / 100 100 50 30

Oakland 49 57 52 63 / 100 100 60 30

Fremont 48 56 51 64 / 100 90 30 20

Redwood City 48 58 51 65 / 100 100 30 20

Mountain View 48 57 52 63 / 100 90 30 20

$$

CAZ510-120200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 45 56 47 62 / 100 100 50 30

Livermore 45 55 47 62 / 100 90 30 10

$$

CAZ513-120200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 48 58 52 65 / 100 90 20 10

Morgan Hill 44 55 48 63 / 100 90 20 10

$$

CAZ512-120200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs near 50. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ515-120200-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming south 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ514-120200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 40s.

$$

CAZ529-120200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 45 55 48 62 / 100 90 20 10

$$

CAZ530-120200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. Rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 47 60 49 64 / 100 90 20 10

Big Sur 45 55 49 61 / 100 80 10

$$

CAZ528-120200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 45 57 48 64 / 100 80 10

Carmel Valley 45 59 50 65 / 100 80 10 10

Hollister 44 55 47 63 / 100 80 10

$$

CAZ516-120200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 42 55 45 62 / 100 60 10

$$

CAZ517-120200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s to 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows near 40. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ518-120200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 40 54 43 62 / 100 70 10

$$

