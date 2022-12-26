CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 25, 2022

567 FPUS56 KMTR 261101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

CAZ505-270200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PST THIS MORNING

THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST

TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 9 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 45 57 50 58 / 10 90 100 90

CAZ503-270200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST

TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ502-270200-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST

TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

CAZ506-270200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 39 60 46 61 / 10 90 100 100

San Rafael 44 58 50 62 / 80 100 100

Napa 42 57 49 58 / 80 100 100

CAZ504-270200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST

TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 46 58 52 57 / 90 100 100

CAZ006-270200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PST THIS MORNING

THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST

TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 9 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs near 60. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 46 58 52 59 / 80 100 100

Ocean Beach 46 58 52 59 / 80 100 100

CAZ509-270200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PST THIS MORNING

THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST

TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 9 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs around 60. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ508-270200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Light winds...becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 46 59 53 61 / 70 100 100

Oakland 45 60 52 60 / 80 100 100

Fremont 43 61 52 59 / 50 100 100

Redwood City 44 61 51 62 / 60 100 100

Mountain View 45 59 53 59 / 50 100 100

CAZ510-270200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds around 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs around 60. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 40 58 49 60 / 70 100 100

Livermore 41 61 50 59 / 40 100 100

CAZ513-270200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming southeast up to 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 45 63 54 61 / 40 100 100

Morgan Hill 44 66 49 58 / 30 100 100

CAZ512-270200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST

TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows around

50.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ515-270200-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

CAZ514-270200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs near 50. South winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows near 40. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

CAZ529-270200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PST THIS MORNING

THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 9 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs around 60. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 45 63 48 59 / 40 100 100

CAZ530-270200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PST THIS MORNING

THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 9 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 45 62 50 61 / 20 100 100

Big Sur 52 66 49 59 / 20 100 100

CAZ528-270200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 45 63 50 59 / 20 100 100

Carmel Valley 51 67 51 61 / 20 100 100

Hollister 42 63 50 56 / 20 100 100

CAZ516-270200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around

40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 41 68 48 59 / 100 100

CAZ517-270200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

CAZ518-270200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 41 69 47 57 / 10 100 100

_____

