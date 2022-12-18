CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 17, 2022

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph...becoming east 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 35 55 36 51 / 10

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds...

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost and patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 24 58 29 55 / 10

San Rafael 35 55 36 52 / 10

Napa 32 54 32 50 /

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 40s

to mid 50s. Light winds...becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 36 54 36 50 / 10

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 38 55 39 53 / 10

Ocean Beach 39 55 39 53 / 10

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 39 55 40 54 / 10

Oakland 36 56 36 54 / 10

Fremont 34 57 35 55 /

Redwood City 35 58 36 56 /

Mountain View 34 55 37 53 /

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and dense fog.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of dense fog and frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 31 54 31 51 /

Livermore 32 55 32 53 /

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 30 58 37 57 /

Morgan Hill 34 59 35 58 /

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 40s. Light winds...becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 35 58 37 57 /

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light winds...

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 39 58 38 57 /

Big Sur 43 58 43 57 /

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light winds...becoming east 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 35 60 35 58 /

Carmel Valley 40 61 40 59 /

Hollister 32 58 34 57 /

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost and patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost and areas of fog in the

morning. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 32 60 32 61 /

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 32 60 32 59 /

