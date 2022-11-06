CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ 209 FPUS56 KMTR 061001 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area\/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-070100- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 46 57 46 53 \/ 70 80 100 90 $$ CAZ503-070100- Sonoma Coastal Range- 201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows around 40. .VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CAZ502-070100- Marin Coastal Range- 201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph... becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ CAZ506-070100- North Bay Interior Valleys- 201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 39 63 38 56 \/ 80 70 90 80 San Rafael 49 65 48 62 \/ 70 70 100 90 Napa 43 61 42 54 \/ 50 60 100 80 $$ CAZ504-070100- North Bay Interior Mountains- 201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph... becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 47 60 45 53 \/ 50 70 100 80 $$ CAZ006-070100- San Francisco- 201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph... becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s. .VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Francisco 51 60 49 58 \/ 60 50 100 90 Ocean Beach 51 58 49 56 \/ 60 50 100 90 $$ CAZ509-070100- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ CAZ508-070100- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near 60. Lows in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 52 62 51 59 \/ 60 40 100 90 Oakland 51 61 50 59 \/ 60 40 100 80 Fremont 49 60 48 56 \/ 40 30 100 80 Redwood City 50 63 48 61 \/ 50 30 100 90 Mountain View 52 60 49 57 \/ 40 30 100 80 $$ CAZ510-070100- East Bay Interior Valleys- 201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Concord 49 64 46 61 \/ 40 30 100 80 Livermore 48 62 46 59 \/ 30 20 100 80 $$ CAZ513-070100- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Highs in the upper 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Jose 52 63 50 59 \/ 40 20 100 80 Morgan Hill 48 63 46 57 \/ 40 20 90 80 $$ CAZ512-070100- Santa Cruz Mountains- 201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ515-070100- East Bay Hills- 201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ514-070100- Eastern Santa Clara Hills- 201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with possible snow and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ CAZ529-070100- Northern Monterey Bay- 201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 48 60 46 56 \/ 50 30 100 80 $$ CAZ530-070100- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Monterey 50 60 49 58 \/ 40 30 90 80 Big Sur 48 61 45 57 \/ 20 30 90 80 $$ CAZ528-070100- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Salinas 51 59 47 56 \/ 30 20 90 80 Carmel Valley 48 62 46 60 \/ 20 30 90 80 Hollister 45 60 46 55 \/ 20 20 90 80 $$ CAZ516-070100- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION King City 41 62 43 56 \/ 10 10 80 80 $$ CAZ517-070100- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with possible snow and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ518-070100- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening. Rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pinnacles NP 41 63 41 58 \/ 20 20 80 80 $$