CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, September 2, 2022

_____

309 FPUS56 KMTR 031002

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-040100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Highs in

the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 74 55 78 /

$$

CAZ503-040100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CAZ502-040100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ506-040100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs upper 80s to 103.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 96 56 100 /

San Rafael 57 92 58 96 /

Napa 55 91 59 97 /

$$

CAZ504-040100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs upper 80s to 103.

North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 70s. Highs 93 to

107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower

70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 68 97 71 103 /

$$

CAZ006-040100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 75 58 77 /

Ocean Beach 55 70 56 72 /

$$

CAZ509-040100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ508-040100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 78 58 81 /

Oakland 58 82 60 85 /

Fremont 59 85 61 91 /

Redwood City 59 88 61 92 /

Mountain View 60 82 62 86 /

$$

CAZ510-040100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to

mid 70s. Highs around 109.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 61 99 63 104 /

Livermore 60 98 63 104 /

$$

CAZ513-040100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 106. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 61 89 63 94 /

Morgan Hill 62 99 65 103 /

$$

CAZ512-040100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning...becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

80s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ515-040100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

CAZ514-040100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to upper

80s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CAZ529-040100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 57 87 60 89 /

$$

CAZ530-040100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 57 75 59 77 /

Big Sur 66 92 67 92 /

$$

CAZ528-040100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 Salinas Valley and in the mid

90s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s Salinas Valley and in the

upper 90s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s Salinas Valley and

around 102 Hollister Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs upper 80s to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 57 80 61 83 /

Carmel Valley 59 92 63 93 /

Hollister 59 95 64 98 /

$$

CAZ516-040100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 109. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs 102 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to

106. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 61 97 64 100 /

$$

CAZ517-040100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 104. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 105. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to mid

80s. Highs 94 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to

70s. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ518-040100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 70s. Highs 96 to

111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 61 110 67 108 /

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather