CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 21, 2022

_____

282 FPUS56 KMTR 221001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-230100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 66 49 67 / 20 10 0 0

$$

CAZ503-230100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ502-230100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ506-230100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 86 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 82 54 81 / 20 10 0 0

Napa 53 80 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ504-230100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 67 94 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-230100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 62 53 65 / 20 10 10 10

Ocean Beach 52 59 52 60 / 20 10 10 10

$$

CAZ509-230100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ508-230100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 67 55 69 / 20 10 10 10

Oakland 55 69 55 70 / 20 10 0 0

Fremont 56 75 55 75 / 20 10 0 0

Redwood City 56 78 55 78 / 20 10 0 0

Mountain View 56 75 55 73 / 20 10 0 0

$$

CAZ510-230100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 58 90 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 57 89 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-230100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 58 81 56 81 / 20 10 0 0

Morgan Hill 57 89 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-230100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ515-230100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CAZ514-230100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ529-230100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 74 51 73 / 20 10 10 10

$$

CAZ530-230100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 66 54 67 / 20 10 0 0

Big Sur 62 81 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-230100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister

Valley. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 52 67 52 65 / 20 10 0 0

Carmel Valley 58 79 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 54 84 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-230100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 54 89 50 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-230100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ518-230100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 60 97 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather