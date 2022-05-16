CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 15, 2022

_____

742 FPUS56 KMTR 161001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-170100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 49 60 46 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ503-170100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ502-170100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ506-170100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 47 80 46 84 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 52 71 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 49 77 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ504-170100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 53 79 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-170100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to mid

60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 63 49 66 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 51 60 49 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-170100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-170100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 53 64 51 66 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 52 67 51 71 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 52 67 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 52 68 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 53 67 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-170100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

near 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 52 76 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 51 70 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-170100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 52 72 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 50 75 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-170100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ515-170100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ514-170100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ529-170100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 47 72 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-170100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 51 63 50 63 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 50 71 47 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-170100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 50. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 50 65 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 49 67 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 49 70 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-170100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 49 77 44 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-170100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

80s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ518-170100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to mid

80s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 46 77 42 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather