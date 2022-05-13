CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 12, 2022

_____

264 FPUS56 KMTR 131002

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-140100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 43 63 50 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ503-140100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ502-140100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ506-140100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 40 81 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 46 77 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 40 80 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ504-140100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 43 78 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-140100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 45 68 53 71 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 45 63 52 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-140100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-140100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 48 70 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 47 74 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 45 75 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 44 76 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 45 74 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-140100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 44 81 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 42 79 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-140100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 45 78 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 40 81 50 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-140100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ515-140100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

20 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ514-140100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows near 50.

$$

CAZ529-140100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 78 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-140100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 45 68 52 70 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 43 77 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-140100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 41 73 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 39 75 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 38 81 49 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-140100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 37 83 50 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-140100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Highs

in the 60s to 70s.

$$

CAZ518-140100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 35 83 50 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather