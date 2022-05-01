CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 30, 2022

778 FPUS56 KMTR 011001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-020100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s

to upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 44 61 46 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ503-020100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ502-020100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ506-020100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 42 79 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 48 74 48 68 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 44 78 46 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ504-020100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 50 77 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-020100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near

50. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 65 49 63 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 48 61 48 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-020100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-020100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 66 50 63 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 48 72 50 66 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 47 72 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 47 72 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 48 71 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-020100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 45 79 48 72 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 44 77 46 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-020100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 48 74 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 43 77 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-020100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Lows around 50.

$$

CAZ515-020100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ514-020100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ529-020100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 43 74 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-020100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 47 64 48 63 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 45 70 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-020100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 43 66 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 45 68 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 42 72 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-020100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 43 77 43 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-020100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ518-020100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s

to 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 41 77 41 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

