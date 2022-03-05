CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, March 4, 2022

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

CAZ505-060200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 41 55 38 58 / 30 10 0 0

CAZ506-060200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s

to upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 33 61 29 65 / 20 10 0 0

San Rafael 41 59 39 63 / 30 10 0 0

Napa 35 57 35 63 / 10 10 0 0

CAZ507-060200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 38 57 38 63 / 20 10 0 0

CAZ006-060200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 44 57 43 60 / 30 10 0 0

Ocean Beach 44 57 44 58 / 40 10 0 0

CAZ509-060200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ508-060200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 43 57 42 60 / 40 10 0 0

Oakland 42 59 41 62 / 30 10 0 0

Fremont 40 56 37 62 / 30 10 0 0

Redwood City 42 57 40 63 / 50 20 0 0

Mountain View 42 55 38 60 / 50 10 0 0

CAZ510-060200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 36 58 34 64 / 20 10 0 0

Livermore 36 55 33 62 / 30 10 0 0

CAZ513-060200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 41 58 35 63 / 40 10 0 0

Morgan Hill 36 56 33 63 / 50 20 0 0

CAZ529-060200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north up

to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 38 57 36 61 / 70 30 0 0

CAZ512-060200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2600 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow in

the morning. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

CAZ511-060200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

in the 20s to mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ530-060200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 44 57 40 60 / 60 50 0 0

Big Sur 40 52 40 58 / 70 60 0 0

CAZ528-060200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 39 57 35 62 / 60 40 0 0

Carmel Valley 40 52 39 60 / 70 60 0 0

Hollister 37 54 32 61 / 50 30 0 0

CAZ516-060200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 36 56 31 63 / 60 60 0 0

CAZ517-060200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. New snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 3100 feet. Lows in the mid

20s to upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level

3200 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ518-060200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2900 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to upper 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 35 52 32 62 / 60 50 0 0

