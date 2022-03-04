CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 3, 2022

189 FPUS56 KMTR 041102

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

CAZ505-050200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 46 55 40 56 / 70 20 30 10

CAZ506-050200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 40 60 32 61 / 70 20 20 0

San Rafael 47 60 41 60 / 60 20 30 20

Napa 44 61 36 58 / 40 10 20 10

CAZ507-050200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 47 61 38 58 / 40 10 20 10

CAZ006-050200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 50.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Very

windy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to

30 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 58 43 58 / 50 20 40 20

Ocean Beach 48 57 44 58 / 50 20 40 20

CAZ509-050200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the 40s.

CAZ508-050200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs near 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 48 57 43 58 / 50 10 40 30

Oakland 47 60 42 59 / 40 10 30 20

Fremont 45 59 39 57 / 30 10 30 20

Redwood City 45 59 40 58 / 50 10 40 30

Mountain View 47 57 40 56 / 50 20 40 30

CAZ510-050200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 44 63 36 59 / 30 10 20 10

Livermore 42 60 35 57 / 20 20 20 20

CAZ513-050200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 46 60 37 59 / 30 20 40 30

Morgan Hill 42 60 36 57 / 40 30 40 40

CAZ529-050200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 42 60 37 58 / 50 30 50 40

CAZ512-050200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. A chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 2800 feet. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2700 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ511-050200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow showers. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level 2700 feet. Lows in the 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ530-050200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 47 58 40 58 / 50 30 50 50

Big Sur 45 56 40 53 / 60 40 70 70

CAZ528-050200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 42 58 37 57 / 50 30 50 50

Carmel Valley 45 55 40 55 / 50 30 60 60

Hollister 42 58 35 55 / 40 30 50 50

CAZ516-050200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph decreasing to around 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy frost and fog after midnight. Lows around

30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread

frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 43 63 33 56 / 50 40 60 60

CAZ517-050200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow showers and showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ518-050200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. A chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 2900 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of snow

showers. Showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2900 feet.

Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 20s to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 42 57 34 54 / 50 40 50 50

