CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

779 FPUS56 KMTR 072301

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

CAZ505-081400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 55 39 54 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ506-081400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 58 36 57 / 10 0 0

San Rafael 58 41 55 / 10 0 0

Napa 55 38 56 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ507-081400-

North Bay Mountains-

301 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 55 41 54 / 20 10 0

$$

CAZ006-081400-

San Francisco-

301 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 43 56 / 30 0 0

Ocean Beach 56 44 56 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ509-081400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-081400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 45 56 / 30 10 0

Oakland 56 43 57 / 30 0 0

Fremont 56 43 57 / 20 0 0

Redwood City 57 43 57 / 30 0 0

Mountain View 56 44 55 / 30 0 0

$$

CAZ510-081400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 41 55 / 20 0 0

Livermore 55 41 54 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ513-081400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 44 58 / 20 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 41 58 / 30 0 0

$$

CAZ529-081400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds...

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 55 41 58 / 50 10 0

$$

CAZ512-081400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

$$

CAZ511-081400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost in the evening.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ530-081400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 61 45 62 / 30 10 0

Big Sur 57 44 57 / 30 10 0

$$

CAZ528-081400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 59 43 62 / 20 10 0

Carmel Valley 58 42 62 / 30 10 0

Hollister 55 42 58 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ516-081400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. North winds around

5 mph in the morning...becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 60 41 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-081400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-081400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 59 39 61 / 10 0 0

$$

