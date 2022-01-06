CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

_____

957 FPUS56 KMTR 062301

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-071400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers in the

morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 55 47 55 / 0 90 90

$$

CAZ506-071400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 59 44 58 / 0 90 90

San Rafael 58 48 58 / 10 90 90

Napa 56 46 54 / 0 80 80

$$

CAZ507-071400-

North Bay Mountains-

301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening. Showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 57 47 54 / 0 80 80

$$

CAZ006-071400-

San Francisco-

301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 57 49 56 / 10 90 90

Ocean Beach 57 49 56 / 10 80 80

$$

CAZ509-071400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ508-071400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 49 57 / 10 80 80

Oakland 58 49 57 / 10 80 80

Fremont 59 46 56 / 0 50 50

Redwood City 59 46 58 / 10 70 70

Mountain View 58 47 56 / 0 60 60

$$

CAZ510-071400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 58 46 56 / 0 70 70

Livermore 58 44 55 / 0 40 50

$$

CAZ513-071400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 61 47 58 / 0 30 50

Morgan Hill 60 44 55 / 0 20 50

$$

CAZ529-071400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 60 44 55 / 0 30 60

$$

CAZ512-071400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows

around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ511-071400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ530-071400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

east 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows near 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 62 48 61 / 0 10 40

Big Sur 62 44 56 / 0 0 30

$$

CAZ528-071400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 62 45 57 / 0 10 30

Carmel Valley 63 43 57 / 0 10 40

Hollister 62 45 54 / 0 10 20

$$

CAZ516-071400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 65 44 60 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ517-071400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

$$

CAZ518-071400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 65 42 58 / 0 0 10

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather