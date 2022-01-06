CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022 _____ 957 FPUS56 KMTR 062301 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area\/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-071400- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 55 47 55 \/ 0 90 90 $$ CAZ506-071400- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 59 44 58 \/ 0 90 90 San Rafael 58 48 58 \/ 10 90 90 Napa 56 46 54 \/ 0 80 80 $$ CAZ507-071400- North Bay Mountains- 301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening. Showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph... becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 57 47 54 \/ 0 80 80 $$ CAZ006-071400- San Francisco- 301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph... becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph... becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Francisco 57 49 56 \/ 10 90 90 Ocean Beach 57 49 56 \/ 10 80 80 $$ CAZ509-071400- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph... becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ508-071400- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 58 49 57 \/ 10 80 80 Oakland 58 49 57 \/ 10 80 80 Fremont 59 46 56 \/ 0 50 50 Redwood City 59 46 58 \/ 10 70 70 Mountain View 58 47 56 \/ 0 60 60 $$ CAZ510-071400- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Concord 58 46 56 \/ 0 70 70 Livermore 58 44 55 \/ 0 40 50 $$ CAZ513-071400- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Jose 61 47 58 \/ 0 30 50 Morgan Hill 60 44 55 \/ 0 20 50 $$ CAZ529-071400- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 60 44 55 \/ 0 30 60 $$ CAZ512-071400- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ511-071400- East Bay Hills and Diablo Range- 301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ530-071400- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Monterey 62 48 61 \/ 0 10 40 Big Sur 62 44 56 \/ 0 0 30 $$ CAZ528-071400- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph... becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Salinas 62 45 57 \/ 0 10 30 Carmel Valley 63 43 57 \/ 0 10 40 Hollister 62 45 54 \/ 0 10 20 $$ CAZ516-071400- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds... becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION King City 65 44 60 \/ 0 0 10 $$ CAZ517-071400- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s. $$ CAZ518-071400- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 65 42 58 / 0 0 10
$$