CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022 _____ 716 FPUS56 KMTR 060502 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area\/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-062000- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 48 55 46 54 \/ 0 0 80 80 $$ CAZ506-062000- North Bay Interior Valleys- 901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. A chance of showers in the evening. Showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 45 59 44 57 \/ 0 0 80 80 San Rafael 49 57 47 58 \/ 0 0 90 90 Napa 47 55 45 54 \/ 0 0 80 80 $$ CAZ507-062000- North Bay Mountains- 901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 47 56 46 54 \/ 0 0 90 90 $$ CAZ006-062000- San Francisco- 901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph... becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph... becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph... becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Francisco 50 57 48 57 \/ 10 10 90 90 Ocean Beach 50 57 49 56 \/ 0 0 80 80 $$ CAZ509-062000- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph... becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ CAZ508-062000- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph... becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 51 58 49 57 \/ 0 10 80 80 Oakland 50 58 48 57 \/ 0 0 80 80 Fremont 50 59 46 56 \/ 0 0 60 60 Redwood City 50 59 46 57 \/ 0 0 70 70 Mountain View 50 58 47 56 \/ 0 0 60 60 $$ CAZ510-062000- East Bay Interior Valleys- 901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph late in the evening... becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 40. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Concord 47 57 46 57 \/ 0 0 70 70 Livermore 47 57 44 54 \/ 0 0 60 60 $$ CAZ513-062000- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Jose 50 61 46 58 \/ 0 0 50 50 Morgan Hill 46 61 44 55 \/ 0 0 50 50 $$ CAZ529-062000- Northern Monterey Bay- 901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 45 60 44 55 \/ 0 0 60 60 $$ CAZ512-062000- Santa Cruz Mountains- 901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ511-062000- East Bay Hills and Diablo Range- 901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning...becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 40. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows near 40. $$ CAZ530-062000- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Monterey 49 63 49 61 \/ 0 0 40 40 Big Sur 49 62 45 56 \/ 0 0 20 40 $$ CAZ528-062000- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Salinas 46 63 46 57 \/ 0 0 20 30 Carmel Valley 47 63 44 57 \/ 0 0 30 40 Hollister 45 61 44 54 \/ 0 0 20 30 $$ CAZ516-062000- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late in the evening...becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog and frost. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION King City 44 65 43 59 \/ 0 0 0 10 $$ CAZ517-062000- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ518-062000- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pinnacles NP 42 65 41 57 \/ 0 0 10 20