CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CAZ505-062000-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 55 46 54 / 0 0 80 80

CAZ506-062000-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. A chance of showers in the evening.

Showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 45 59 44 57 / 0 0 80 80

San Rafael 49 57 47 58 / 0 0 90 90

Napa 47 55 45 54 / 0 0 80 80

CAZ507-062000-

North Bay Mountains-

901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 47 56 46 54 / 0 0 90 90

CAZ006-062000-

San Francisco-

901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 50 57 48 57 / 10 10 90 90

Ocean Beach 50 57 49 56 / 0 0 80 80

CAZ509-062000-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ508-062000-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast

5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 51 58 49 57 / 0 10 80 80

Oakland 50 58 48 57 / 0 0 80 80

Fremont 50 59 46 56 / 0 0 60 60

Redwood City 50 59 46 57 / 0 0 70 70

Mountain View 50 58 47 56 / 0 0 60 60

CAZ510-062000-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph late in the evening...

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 47 57 46 57 / 0 0 70 70

Livermore 47 57 44 54 / 0 0 60 60

CAZ513-062000-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 50 61 46 58 / 0 0 50 50

Morgan Hill 46 61 44 55 / 0 0 50 50

CAZ529-062000-

Northern Monterey Bay-

901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds...becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 45 60 44 55 / 0 0 60 60

CAZ512-062000-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ511-062000-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning...becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows near 40.

CAZ530-062000-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming

east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 49 63 49 61 / 0 0 40 40

Big Sur 49 62 45 56 / 0 0 20 40

CAZ528-062000-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 46 63 46 57 / 0 0 20 30

Carmel Valley 47 63 44 57 / 0 0 30 40

Hollister 45 61 44 54 / 0 0 20 30

CAZ516-062000-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph late in the evening...becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 44 65 43 59 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ517-062000-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 60s. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ518-062000-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

901 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 42 65 41 57 / 0 0 10 20

