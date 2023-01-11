CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

224 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

224 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63. Light winds becoming west

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 48. Light winds becoming north 10 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69. Areas of winds

southeast 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to

63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 59 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows

around 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

46 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

224 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61. Light winds becoming

west 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 48. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69. Areas of winds east

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 51. Areas of winds

southeast 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 59 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows

around 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs around 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 45 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

224 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 62. Light winds becoming northwest 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds northeast 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72. Areas of winds east

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 68 near the coast to

69 inland. Light winds becoming west 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows

46 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs around 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

224 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 62 in the western valleys to 55 to 60 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming northwest 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 41 to 48. Areas of winds north 10 mph becoming east with

gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 71 in the western

valleys to 63 to 68 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Areas of winds

east 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds south

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 60 to 63 in the western

valleys to 55 to 60 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs around 60 in the western valleys to

51 to 56 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows

39 to 49.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Showers likely. Highs around 58 in

the western valleys to 50 to 55 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 58 in the western valleys to 50 to 55 near

the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

224 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 46. Areas of winds north 10 mph becoming east with

gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. Areas of

winds east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds

east 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Areas of winds

southeast 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows 40 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows

39 to 47.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs 53 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

38 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 59.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

224 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 53 to 59. Areas of winds northwest 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 47. Areas of winds northeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 63 to 69. Areas of winds

east 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Areas of winds

east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds southeast

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 51 to 57.

Snow level 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows

36 to 46. Snow level 5000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Showers likely. Highs 49 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 36 to 46. Snow level 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs 51 to 56. Snow level 5000 feet.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

224 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 41 to 49 above 6000 feet to 46 to 52 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds northwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 25 to 34 above 6000 feet to 30 to 39 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds north 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 55 above

6000 feet to 51 to 61 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38 above 6000 feet to

33 to 43 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56 above 6000 feet to 53 to

61 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 46

above 6000 feet to 44 to 51 below 6000 feet. Snow level 6500

feet...becoming 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers, mainly in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows 24 to 34.

Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs 34 to 43 above 6000 feet to 41 to 47 below 6000 feet. Snow

level 5000 feet...becoming 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 25 to 35. Snow level 5500 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs

35 to 43 above 6000 feet to 41 to 46 below 6000 feet. Snow level

5500 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

22 to 32. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 42 above 6000 feet to 41 to 47 below

6000 feet. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the

afternoon.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

224 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 48 to 55. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds east 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. Areas of winds east

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds

east 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Areas of winds south

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to

55. Snow level 6500 feet...becoming 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy, colder. Lows 26 to 36. Snow

level 7500 feet...becoming 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 43 to 50.

Snow level 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 27 to 37. Snow level 5500 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs

42 to 49. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Breezy. Lows 25 to 35. Snow level

5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance

of showers, mainly in the morning. Breezy. Highs 42 to 50. Snow

level 5000 feet.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

224 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 50 to 57. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Areas of winds east 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62. Areas of winds east

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Areas of winds

east 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66. Areas of winds south

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to

56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Breezy. Lows 33 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Breezy. Highs 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

32 to 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Showers likely. Highs 44 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.

Lows 31 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

43 to 50. Snow level 5000 feet.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

224 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 54 to 60. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 31 to 37. Light winds becoming east 10 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Areas of winds east

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40. Areas of winds

east 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Areas of winds east

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Lows 35 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

52 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

35 to 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 33 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

51 to 57.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

224 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60 through the pass to 65 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds northeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 through the pass to

66 to 69 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds east

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 through the pass

to 50 to 54 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds east

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Areas of winds

southeast to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 59 through the pass to 65 in the northern Coachella

Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 54 through the pass to 59 to 62 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...

becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around

54 through the pass to 59 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 55 through the pass to 59 to 62 in the northern Coachella

Valley.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

224 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 69. Areas of winds northwest 10 mph this morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs 63 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...

becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 60 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 65.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

224 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 67. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph this morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 75. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 62 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 52.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...

becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 65.

