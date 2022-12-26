CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 25, 2022

374 FPUS56 KSGX 261021

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

221 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

CAZ552-262215-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

221 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72 at the beaches to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. Areas of winds south to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

63 to 66. Areas of winds south to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 49 to 53.

Areas of winds south to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 66. Areas of winds

west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Highs 60 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 50 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 61 at the beaches

to 62 to 65 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 59 to 62 at the beaches to 63 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-262215-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

221 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Areas of winds east to

10 mph this morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 66. Areas of winds

south to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows 49 to 52. Areas of winds south to 10 mph becoming southwest

with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 66. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows 46 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 62 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 61 to 65.

$$

CAZ043-262215-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

221 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 74 near the coast to 79 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 52.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to

69. Light winds becoming southwest 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds south to

10 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs 61 to 64.

Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs around 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows 46 to 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 63.

$$

CAZ050-262215-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

221 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds east 10 to 15 mph becoming west

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds south to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Lows

43 to 52. Areas of winds south to 10 mph becoming southwest with

gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around

62 in the western valleys to 54 to 59 near the foothills. Areas

of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows 38 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60 in the western valleys to 52 to 57 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 61 in the western valleys to 54 to 59 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 62 in the western valleys

to 55 to 60 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 60 in the western valleys to 51 to

56 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-262215-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

221 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 82. Areas of winds east to 10 mph becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds east to

10 mph becoming south overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 65 to 69. Areas of winds south to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 42 to 50.

Areas of winds south to 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 64. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 55 to

61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows 39 to 47.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 63.

$$

CAZ057-262215-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

221 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds northeast to 10 mph this morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 45 to 54. Areas of winds

southwest to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds south to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds south 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 60. Areas of winds west

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

Snow level 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs 51 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Highs 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog. Lows

41 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Patchy fog. Breezy. Highs 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 48.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 59.

$$

CAZ055-262215-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

221 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 58 to 67 above 6000 feet to 64 to 73 below 6000

feet. Areas of winds west to 10 mph becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 31 to 41 above 6000 feet to 40 to 50 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 54 to 62 below 6000 feet. Snow

level above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds southwest

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 23 to 33 above

6000 feet to 32 to 42 below 6000 feet. Snow level above

8000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 47 above

6000 feet to 46 to 53 below 6000 feet. Snow level 7000 feet...

becoming 6000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. A slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 23 to

33. Snow level 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs 36 to 44 above 6000 feet to 42 to 50 below 6000 feet. Snow

level 6000 feet...becoming 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows 26 to 36. Snow level 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog. Breezy. Highs 40 to

50 above 6000 feet to 46 to 53 below 6000 feet. Snow level above

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog. Breezy.

Lows 29 to 39. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Very windy. Highs 41 to

49 above 6000 feet to 47 to 54 below 6000 feet. Snow level above

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow

showers likely and a chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog.

Windy. Lows 25 to 35. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming 6500 feet.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Breezy. Highs 36 to

44 above 6000 feet to 42 to 49 below 6000 feet. Snow level

5500 feet.

$$

CAZ056-262215-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

221 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 74. Areas of winds east to 10 mph becoming west

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds west

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 65. Snow

level above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 55. Snow

level 7500 feet...becoming 6500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of

winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 26 to 36. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Highs 44 to 52. Snow level 6000 feet...

becoming 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Patchy fog. Lows 27 to 37. Snow level 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog. Breezy. Highs 47 to 54.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog. Breezy.

Lows 31 to 41. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Very windy. Highs 48 to

55. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog. Very windy. Lows 28 to

38. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming 7000 feet.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Windy. Highs 44 to 51.

Snow level 5500 feet.

$$

CAZ058-262215-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

221 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 77. Areas of winds east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 50. Areas of winds west

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 35 to 45. Areas

of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs

48 to 55. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...

becoming 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy, colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Breezy. Highs 46 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows 33 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Patchy fog. Breezy. Highs 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Patchy fog. Breezy. Lows 36 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Windy. Highs 49 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Patchy fog. Very windy. Lows 32 to 42.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs

44 to 51.

$$

CAZ060-262215-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

221 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of winds south

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 45. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 62. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 53 to

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Breezy.

Lows 34 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 59.

$$

CAZ065-262215-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

221 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 79. Areas of winds southeast to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 59. Light winds becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 72.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 47 to 51 through the pass to

51 to 56 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 59 to 62 through the pass to 65 to 68 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 58 through the pass to 63 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 44 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 59 to 62 through the pass to 64 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Breezy. Lows 46 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

around 61 through the pass to 66 in the northern Coachella

Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Very windy. Lows 44 to 52.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Windy. Highs 56 to 59 through the pass to 61 to 64 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-262215-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

221 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 74. Light winds becoming southeast 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds east

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to

50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 64 to 68.

$$

CAZ062-262215-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

221 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 81. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 58. Light winds becoming

west to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 78. Areas of winds east to 10 mph becoming west with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 49 to 58. Areas of winds west

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to

67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Very windy.

Highs 68 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Very windy. Lows 44 to 54.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs 64 to 67.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather