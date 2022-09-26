CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 25, 2022

_____

081 FPUS56 KSGX 260912

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

212 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

CAZ552-262130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

212 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s at the beaches to

90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s at the beaches to

in the lower 90s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s at the beaches to

in the lower 90s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s at the beaches

to in the upper 80s farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s at the beaches to in the lower 80s farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to in the upper 70s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower 70s at

the beaches to in the upper 70s farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-262130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

212 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s towards the coast

to this mid 90s farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s towards the coast

to in the upper 90s farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s towards the

coast to in the mid 90s farther inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s towards the

coast to in the lower 90s farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s towards the coast to in the mid 80s farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ043-262130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

212 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s near the coast to this upper 80s inland.

Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s near the coast to 90 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s near the coast to 90 inland. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s near the coast

to in the upper 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 70s near

the coast to in the lower 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 70s near

the coast to 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 70s near

the coast to in the upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ050-262130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

212 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s this western

valleys to this upper 90s near the foothills. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the western

valleys to in the upper 90s near the foothills. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s in the western valleys to in the

upper 90s near the foothills. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s in the western

valleys to in the lower 90s near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s in the western valleys to in the upper 80s

near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s in the western valleys to in the mid 80s

near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80 in the western valleys to in the mid 80s near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-262130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

212 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Areas of winds

east 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 103. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Areas of

winds north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CAZ057-262130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

212 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ055-262130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

212 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s above

6000 feet to 90 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming north

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s above

6000 feet to in the lower 60s below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s above 6000 feet

to 90 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80 above 6000 feet to in the upper 80s below

6000 feet. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s above 6000 feet to in the mid 80s below

6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s above 6000 feet to

in the lower 80s below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s above 6000 feet to

in the lower 80s below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s above 6000 feet to

in the lower 80s below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-262130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

212 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Light winds. Chance of precipitation less than

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ058-262130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

212 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation less

than 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ060-262130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

212 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

CAZ065-262130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

212 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 103 through the pass to

107 this northern Coachella Valley. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s through the pass to

in the lower 80s in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 104. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Hot. Highs around 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

CAZ061-262130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

212 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 107. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 106. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Areas of

winds northwest 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 104. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

CAZ062-262130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

212 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 107. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Areas of

winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 106. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 100.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather