CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

210 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

CAZ552-012115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

210 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s at the beaches to

this lower 90s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Areas of winds south 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 70. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s at the beaches to in the upper 80s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s at the beaches

to in the mid 90s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s at the beaches to

in the mid 90s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s at the beaches to

in the lower 90s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s at the beaches to

in the upper 80s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s at the beaches to in the upper 80s

farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-012115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

210 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s towards the coast to

100 farther inland. Light winds becoming south 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s towards the coast

to in the mid 90s farther inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s towards the coast

to 102 farther inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s towards the coast

to 100 to 105 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s towards the

coast to 100 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 towards the coast to in

the mid 90s farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s towards the coast to in the mid 90s

farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-012115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

210 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s near the coast to this lower 90s inland.

Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s near the coast to

90 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s near the coast to in the mid 90s inland.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s near the coast to

in the mid 90s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s near the coast to

in the lower 90s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s near the coast to 90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s near the coast to in the upper 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ050-012115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

210 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s this western valleys to 103 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s in the western valleys to 100 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Hot. Highs around 103. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s in the

western valleys to 100 to 105 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s in the western

valleys to 100 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the western

valleys to in the upper 90s near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-012115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

210 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy. Very

hot. Highs 102 to 108. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 70s. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Hot. Highs around 104. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Hot. Highs around 107. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Very hot. Highs around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

CAZ057-012115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

210 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 70s. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Hot. Highs around 104. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Hot. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

CAZ055-012115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

210 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY BELOW

6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s above 6000 feet to this upper 90s

below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s above 6000 feet to in the lower 70s

below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s above 6000 feet to in the mid 90s below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s above 6000 feet to in the mid 90s below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s above 6000 feet to in the mid 90s below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s above 6000 feet to in the upper 90s below

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s above 6000 feet to in the mid 90s below

6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s above 6000 feet to in the lower 90s below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-012115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

210 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY BELOW

6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation less

than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

CAZ058-012115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

210 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

CAZ060-012115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

210 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 108. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds

south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 107. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ065-012115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

210 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy. Very

hot. Highs around 108 through the pass to 112 this northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 80s through the pass to in the upper 80s in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Very hot. Highs around 108. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming north overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 108. Areas of

winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs 105 to 110 through the

pass to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

$$

CAZ061-012115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

210 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 109. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

$$

CAZ062-012115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

210 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Very hot. Highs around 110. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 80s. Areas of

winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

$$

