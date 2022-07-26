CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 25, 2022

531 FPUS56 KSGX 260916

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

216 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

CAZ552-270030-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

216 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 72 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs around 71 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71 at the beaches to

75 to 80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 73 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to

77 to 82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

76 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

CAZ554-270030-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

216 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 77 towards the coast to 80 to 85 farther

inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 78 towards the coast to 83 farther inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs around 78 towards the coast to 81 to

86 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

78 towards the coast to 81 to 86 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 79 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80 towards the coast to 85 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80 towards the coast to 85 farther inland.

CAZ043-270030-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

216 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 77 near

the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to

77 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

78 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.

CAZ050-270030-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

216 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to

85 to 90 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near

the foothills. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near

the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82 in

the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 84 in the

western valleys to 85 to 90 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84 in

the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to

85 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the foothills.

CAZ048-270030-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

216 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 89 to 95. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 95.

CAZ057-270030-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

216 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 91. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 83 to 93.

CAZ055-270030-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

216 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 82 to 90 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

53 to 63 above 6000 feet to 60 to 70 below 6000 feet. Areas of

winds south 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 83 to 91 below 6000 feet. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to

84 to 92 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to

84 above 6000 feet to 83 to 91 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to

82 to 90 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 82 to 90 below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows

55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 82 to 90 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-270030-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

216 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to

91. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

57 to 67. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 93. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 92. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to

90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 83 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 83 to 91.

CAZ058-270030-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

216 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 91. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 61 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 93. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 92. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 84 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 63 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 62 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 92.

CAZ060-270030-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

216 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to

101. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 67 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 76. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 68 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 95 to 100.

CAZ065-270030-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

216 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 98 through the pass to 99 to 104 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

around 72 through the pass to 81 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 99 through the pass to

100 to 105 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 83. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 75 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 96 through the pass

to 98 to 103 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 74 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 97 through the pass

to 99 to 104 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 73 to 83.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 97 through the pass to 100 to 105 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-270030-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

216 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 104. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

79 to 84. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 85. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 84.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 105.

CAZ062-270030-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

216 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 101 to 106. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 87. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 79 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 86.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 103 to 108.

