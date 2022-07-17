CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 16, 2022

_____

889 FPUS56 KSGX 170952

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

252 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

CAZ552-180100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

252 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 75 at the beaches to

79 to 84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 75 at the beaches to

79 to 84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

71 to 76 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 73 at the beaches

to 76 to 81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

around 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 72 at the beaches

to 76 to 81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-180100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

252 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to 87 to

92 farther inland. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds south

15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 82 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland.

Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 83 towards the coast to

89 farther inland. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 80 towards the coast to 84 to 89 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 79 towards the coast to 85 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the coast to

82 to 87 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the coast to

82 to 87 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-180100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

252 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to

79 to 84 inland. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

73 to 78 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast

to 77 to 82 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast

to 76 to 81 inland.

$$

CAZ050-180100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

252 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 88 in the western

valleys to 93 to 98 near the foothills. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 87 in the

western valleys to 90 to 95 near the foothills. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to 90 to 95 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 in the western

valleys to 89 to 94 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-180100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

252 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 71. Areas

of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 100.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 92 to 98.

$$

CAZ057-180100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

252 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 98. Areas of winds north

15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows 63 to

71. Areas of winds north 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 96. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 93.

$$

CAZ055-180100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

252 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 91 above 6000 feet to

90 to 98 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.

Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to 64 to

74 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 above 6000 feet to

87 to 94 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 86 to 94 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to

86 to 94 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 86 to

95 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 85 to

94 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to 85 to

93 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-180100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

252 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 91 to 100. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 59 to

69. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 96. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 98. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 88 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 95.

$$

CAZ058-180100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

252 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 100. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 74. Areas

of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 97. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

88 to 97. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 95.

$$

CAZ060-180100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

252 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103 to 110. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 79. Areas

of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

69 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 108. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 68 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ065-180100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

252 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 104 through the pass

to 107 to 112 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 78 through the pass to 83 to 88 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107.

Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

76 to 86. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105 through the pass to

108 to 113 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107 through the pass to

113 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105 through the pass to

109 to 114 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs around 104 through the pass to 107 to 112 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100 through the pass to

102 to 107 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-180100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

252 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 111. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 83 to 88. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southeast with gusts to

25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 108. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

82 to 87. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 112. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 107.

$$

CAZ062-180100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

252 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 109 to 114. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 83 to 89. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 105 to 110.

Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 82 to 88. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Areas of winds east

15 mph becoming west with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 82 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 112 to 117.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 81 to 87.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 111 to 116.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 80 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 80 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather