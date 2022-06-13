CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 12, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

206 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

206 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 74 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs around 69 at the beaches to 71 to 76 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 70 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

206 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 56 to 62. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 79 towards the coast to 83 farther inland.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 81 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther

inland. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 81 towards the coast to 84 to 89 farther

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80 towards the coast to 84 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

206 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs around 69 near the coast to 70 to 75 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows around 62.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

206 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys to 76 to 81 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 90 to 95 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to 90 to 95 near the

foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 in the western valleys to 79 to 84 near the

foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 79 to 84 near the

foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

206 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 53 to 59. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs 89 to 95. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 89.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

206 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 90. Areas of winds

north 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

206 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79 above 6000 feet to 73 to

83 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to

47 to 56 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 80 above 6000 feet to 80 to

87 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to

86 to 92 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 87 to

94 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86 above 6000 feet to 82 to

91 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77 above 6000 feet to 73 to

83 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77 above 6000 feet to 74 to

84 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

206 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 89. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 94. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

206 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 56. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 89. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 94. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

206 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 95. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 53 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds north 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 94.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

206 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Highs around 87 through the pass to 95 to 100 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Cooler. Lows around 61 through the pass to 69 to 74 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph.

Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to 98 to

103 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 78. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101 through the pass to 103 to

108 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 73 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103 through the pass to 105 to

110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100 through the pass to

103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 through the pass to

95 to 100 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 through the pass to 95 to

100 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

206 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the evening. Lows 69 to 74. Areas of winds northwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Areas of winds north 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

206 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Cooler.

Lows 66 to 74. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 80. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

