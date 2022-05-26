CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

285 FPUS56 KSGX 260918

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

218 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

CAZ552-262200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

218 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

around 68 at the beaches to 69 to 74 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 67 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 72 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-262200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

218 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 73 towards the coast to

74 to 79 farther inland. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 71. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 81 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther

inland.

$$

CAZ043-262200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

218 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70 near the coast to 70 to 75 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70 near the coast to 71 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 52 to 57.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 75 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

$$

CAZ050-262200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

218 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys to 79 to 84 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 in the western valleys to 75 to 80 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 54.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to

83 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-262200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

218 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 91. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 85. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

55. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

$$

CAZ057-262200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

218 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 48 to 55. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

53. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

$$

CAZ055-262200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

218 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82 above 6000 feet to 77 to

87 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Cooler.

Lows 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to 49 to 59 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 80 above 6000 feet to 74 to 84 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 75 above 6000 feet to 68 to 78 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 60 to 70 above 6000 feet to 65 to 75 below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 65 above 6000 feet to

63 to 72 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 71 above 6000 feet to 70 to

78 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 77 above 6000 feet to

77 to 84 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-262200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

218 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86.

$$

CAZ058-262200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

218 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 78. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 39 to 45.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 64 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86.

$$

CAZ060-262200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

218 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Areas of winds south

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows

54 to 63. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 89 to 99. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing dust. Highs 84 to 94. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Windy.

Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Local visibility

one quarter mile or less at times in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust. Local visibility

one quarter mile or less at times in the evening. Windy, colder.

Lows 44 to 51.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94.

$$

CAZ065-262200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

218 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to 100 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 64 through the pass

to 70 to 75 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 89 through the pass to 95 to 100 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Highs around 83 through

the pass to 89 to 94 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of

winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Windy. Lows 56 to

66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Areas of

blowing sand and blowing dust. Local visibility one quarter mile

or less at times in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 80 through

the pass to 86 to 91 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

evening. Windy. Lows 53 to 62.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 79 through the

pass to 83 to 88 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86 through the pass to 89 to 94 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93 through the pass to 99 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-262200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

218 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds southeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 95 to 100. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust overnight. Windy.

Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing sand in the morning. Areas of blowing dust.

Breezy. Highs 91 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Windy. Lows 59 to 64.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

CAZ062-262200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

218 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds becoming east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 101 to 106. Areas of winds east 15 mph becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 74. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 95 to 100. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of blowing dust. Windy. Lows 62 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing dust. Local visibility one quarter mile or less

at times in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the evening.

Windy, cooler. Lows 56 to 64.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning.

Breezy. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

