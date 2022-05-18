CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

222 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

CAZ552-190030-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

222 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 65 at the beaches to 67 to 72 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs around 64 at the beaches to 66 to 71 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and drizzle. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and drizzle in the morning then areas of low

clouds. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low

clouds. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 67 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 68 at the beaches to 69 to 74 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

around 69 at the beaches to 70 to 75 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 71 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-190030-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

222 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 71 towards the coast to 74 to 79 farther

inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 70 towards the coast to 72 to 77 farther

inland. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds south

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog and drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then areas of

low clouds. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 75 towards the coast to 76 to 81 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 77 towards the coast to 79 to 84 farther

inland.

CAZ043-190030-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

222 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

63 to 68 near the coast to 68 to 73 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs around 65 near the coast to 67 to 72 inland.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low

clouds and drizzle. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and drizzle in the morning then patchy low

clouds. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 69 inland. Areas of

winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 67 near the coast to 70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70 near the coast to 72 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

66 to 71 near the coast to 74 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 77 inland.

CAZ050-190030-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

222 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75 in the western valleys to 79 to

84 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75 in the western valleys to 75 to 80 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle in the

morning then partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then areas of

low clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs around 72 in the western valleys to 73 to

78 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 in the western valleys to 75 to 80 near the

foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 in the western valleys to 79 to 84 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the

foothills.

CAZ048-190030-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

222 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Warmer. Highs 84 to 91. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 54 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 87. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 51 to 57. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle in the

morning then mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 85 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 89 to 94.

CAZ057-190030-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

222 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 55. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

65 to 74. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 87.

CAZ055-190030-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

222 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 78 above 6000 feet to

79 to 86 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to 51 to

61 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81 above 6000 feet to 76 to

85 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73 above 6000 feet to 68 to

78 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75 above 6000 feet to 71 to

81 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to 77 to

86 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83 above 6000 feet to 80 to

89 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-190030-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

222 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 85. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

CAZ058-190030-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

222 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 86. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Windy. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

77 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

CAZ060-190030-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

222 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust. Lows 53 to 63.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 102.

CAZ065-190030-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

222 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 92 through the pass to 96 to

101 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68 through the pass to 71 to

76 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91 through the pass to 98 to

103 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming south

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Cooler. Lows 61 to 70. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 80 through the pass to 93 to 98 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust in the evening. Windy. Lows 61 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 84 through the

pass to 93 to 98 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85 through the pass to 95 to

100 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92 through the pass to

100 to 105 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to

101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-190030-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

222 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74. Areas of winds south

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in

the evening. Breezy. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

CAZ062-190030-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

222 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 63 to 72. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Windy. Lows 61 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

