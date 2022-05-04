CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

723 FPUS56 KSGX 040952

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

252 AM PDT Wed May 4 2022

CAZ552-050100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

252 AM PDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 70 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71 at the beaches to

73 to 78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 69 at the beaches to 73 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ554-050100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

252 AM PDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs around 80 towards the coast to 81 to 86 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

76 to 81 towards the coast to 81 to 86 farther inland. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 76 towards the coast to 80 farther inland. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 76 towards the coast to

77 to 82 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 69.

$$

CAZ043-050100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

252 AM PDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to

75 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 72 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ050-050100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

252 AM PDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 82 in the western

valleys to 81 to 86 near the foothills. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

78 to 83 in the western valleys to 82 to 87 near the foothills.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to

57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80 in the western valleys to 78 to 83 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 68 in the western valleys

to 62 to 67 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-050100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

252 AM PDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ057-050100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

252 AM PDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 87. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

68.

$$

CAZ055-050100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

252 AM PDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 72 above 6000 feet to 72 to

81 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48 above 6000 feet to 46 to 56 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77 above 6000 feet to 74 to

83 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78 above 6000 feet to 73 to

83 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77 above 6000 feet to 73 to

83 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68 above 6000 feet to 64 to

74 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 60 above 6000 feet to 58 to

67 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to 54 to

63 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-050100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

252 AM PDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 82. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 61 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 66.

$$

CAZ058-050100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

252 AM PDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 82. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 66 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 35 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 61 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64.

$$

CAZ060-050100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

252 AM PDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 88 to 96. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75.

$$

CAZ065-050100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

252 AM PDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 through the pass to 91 to 96 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64 through the pass to 67 to 72 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94 through the pass to 95 to

100 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 through the pass to 95 to

100 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 88 to 93 through the pass

to 95 to 100 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 79 to 84 through the pass

to 86 to 91 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows 51 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 75 through the pass to

79 to 84 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 through the pass to

75 to 80 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-050100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

252 AM PDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. Areas of winds north 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 71. Areas of winds north 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Areas of winds southeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

$$

CAZ062-050100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

252 AM PDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 63 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows 51 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

17

