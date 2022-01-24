CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

159 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

159 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 at the beaches to

70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of

winds southeast 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

159 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds southwest

25 to 35 mph becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph overnight. Gusts to

50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

159 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around

66 near the coast to 70 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 63 near the coast to

67 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

72 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to

75 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 71 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 70 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

159 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in the western valleys to

64 to 69 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds east 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72 in the western valleys

to 64 to 69 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73 in the western valleys

to 67 to 72 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76 in the western valleys

to 66 to 71 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

159 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

159 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds north 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

159 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 57 above 6000 feet to

56 to 63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35 above 6000 feet to 33 to

42 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56 above 6000 feet to 53 to

62 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 23 to 33. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to

50 to 60 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to 54 to

63 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 58 above 6000 feet to 55 to

64 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 49 to 57 above 6000 feet to 54 to 62 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 60 above 6000 feet to 58 to

66 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

159 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph becoming northeast with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

159 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming northeast with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 61. Areas of winds east

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

159 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

becoming northeast with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 34. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

159 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming north with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69 through the pass to

70 to 75 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

159 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

159 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Areas of winds east 15 mph

becoming southwest overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

