CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

_____

248 FPUS56 KSGX 072042

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

CAZ552-081100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

1242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 64 at the beaches to

65 to 70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 67 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 at the beaches to

68 to 73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ554-081100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

1242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

around 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 67.

$$

CAZ043-081100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

1242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 66.

$$

CAZ050-081100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

1242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows 41 to

48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to

46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

69 in the western valleys to 63 to 68 near the foothills. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 66 in the western valleys to 60 to 65 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 in the western valleys

to 63 to 68 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 in the western valleys

to 65 to 70 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68 in the western valleys

to 62 to 67 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ048-081100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

1242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ057-081100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

1242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 66.

$$

CAZ055-081100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

1242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 24 to 34 above 6000 feet

to 31 to 40 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 44 to 52 above 6000 feet to 49 to 57 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds west 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32 above 6000 feet to

29 to 39 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 53 above 6000 feet to 51 to

59 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 49 above 6000 feet to 46 to 56 below

6000 feet. Snow level 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 51 above 6000 feet to 50 to

59 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 54 above 6000 feet to 53 to 61 below

6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 52 above 6000 feet to

52 to 59 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 51 above 6000 feet to 50 to

58 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-081100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

1242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 40. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds

east 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 53 to 59. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 55 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

$$

CAZ058-081100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

1242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 35 to 42. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds

becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 52 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

$$

CAZ060-081100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

1242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ065-081100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

1242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 53. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 65 through the pass to 68 to 73 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 65 through the pass to 67 to 72 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66 through the pass to

67 to 72 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 through the pass to

70 to 75 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ061-081100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

1242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

$$

CAZ062-081100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

1242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

$$

_____

