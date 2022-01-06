CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

_____

693 FPUS56 KSGX 062124

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

124 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

CAZ552-071100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

124 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 59 at the beaches to

62 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 65 at the beaches to 66 to

71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 at the beaches to

65 to 70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ554-071100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

124 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 46.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66.

$$

CAZ043-071100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

124 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to

68 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66.

$$

CAZ050-071100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

124 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows

45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69 in the western valleys

to 63 to 68 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 69 in the western valleys

to 62 to 67 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 73 in the western valleys to 65 to 70 near the

foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68 in the western

valleys to 62 to 67 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67 in the western valleys

to 61 to 66 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-071100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

124 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ057-071100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

124 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

CAZ055-071100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

124 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 28 to 38 above 6000 feet to 35 to

45 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 48 to 56 above 6000 feet to 53 to 60 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34 above 6000 feet to

31 to 41 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 44 to 52 above 6000 feet to 50 to 57 below 6000 feet. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52 above 6000 feet to 50 to

59 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 43 to 51 above 6000 feet to 49 to 58 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 52 above 6000 feet to 51 to

60 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 52 above 6000 feet to

51 to 59 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52 above 6000 feet to

50 to 57 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-071100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

124 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

57 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60.

$$

CAZ058-071100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

124 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 43. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 36 to 43. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

CAZ060-071100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

124 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

64 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 65.

$$

CAZ065-071100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

124 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

68 to 73. Areas of winds southeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49 through the pass to 49 to 54 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph

becoming west overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64 through the pass to

67 to 72 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 through the pass to 67 to

72 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 66 through the pass to 67 to 72 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 68 through the pass to 69 to 74 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 66 through the pass to 68 to 73 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-071100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

124 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 72. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 72.

$$

CAZ062-071100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

124 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather