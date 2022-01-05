CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

131 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

CAZ552-061100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

131 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63 at the beaches to

68 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63 at the beaches to 64 to

69 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67 at the beaches to 68 to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 at the beaches to

66 to 71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-061100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

131 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

CAZ043-061100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

131 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to

70 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64 near the coast to 64 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

CAZ050-061100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

131 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68 in the western valleys

to 62 to 67 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 68 in the western valleys

to 62 to 67 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 in the western valleys

to 63 to 68 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 in the western

valleys to 63 to 68 near the foothills.

CAZ048-061100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

131 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50. Areas of winds east

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to

44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ057-061100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

131 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

CAZ055-061100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

131 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39 above 6000 feet to 35 to

45 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 60 above 6000 feet

to 57 to 67 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36 above 6000 feet to 34 to

44 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55 above 6000 feet to 52 to

59 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 44 to 50 above 6000 feet to 48 to 57 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 51 above 6000 feet to 49 to

58 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 50 above 6000 feet to 48 to

57 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 51 above 6000 feet to 50 to

58 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 51 above 6000 feet to

50 to 58 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-061100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

131 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60.

CAZ058-061100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

131 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 45. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

CAZ060-061100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

131 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 38. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 32 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

CAZ065-061100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

131 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 through the pass to 73 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds southeast 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 through the pass to

67 to 72 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 through the pass to 69 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66 through the pass to

67 to 72 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

CAZ061-061100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

131 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72.

CAZ062-061100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

131 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

