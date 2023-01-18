CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1143 PM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1143 PM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 49 higher elevations...48 to 54 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 36. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then heavy rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

29 to 41 higher elevations...38 to 44 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening. Colder.

Lows 17 to 27 higher elevations...24 to 32 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 32 to 46 higher elevations...44 to 50 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 54. Lows

22 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 52 35 42 / 0 0 90

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1143 PM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 43.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 28. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 42. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 14 to 22. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 1 to 5 inches

higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. In the

valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Highs 29 to 39. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 21.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 43. Lows

16 to 23.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 41 24 40 / 0 0 80

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1143 PM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 53.

North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

around 34. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 48. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Areas of frost

after midnight. Lows 28 to 34. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around

50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 54 32 45 / 0 0 80

RED BLUFF 55 35 46 / 0 0 70

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1143 PM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around

53. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows around

34. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the

morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to

51. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows 31 to 37. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs around 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

31 to 37. Highs around 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 53 35 48 / 0 0 40

OROVILLE 52 35 49 / 0 0 40

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 52 33 50 / 0 0 30

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1143 PM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost after midnight.

Lows around 35. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 51.

Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 33 to 41. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog.

Lows around 33.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 52 36 51 / 0 0 20

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 53 36 51 / 0 0 20

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1143 PM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around

52. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 37. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 56 35 53 / 0 0 20

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1143 PM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

48 to 53. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 32 to

38. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

48 to 53. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 43. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

45 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 28 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Highs

50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 52 36 53 / 0 0 10

MODESTO 51 35 52 / 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1143 PM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...47 to 53 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 37. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then rain showers and heavy snow showers

in the afternoon. At lower elevations, rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 44 higher elevations...39 to 45 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening. Colder.

Lows 19 to 34. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...

44 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 56. Lows

27 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 41 30 38 / 0 0 90

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1143 PM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

39 to 47. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 24 to 36. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 40 to 50. Prevailing north

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38. Highs

47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 47 34 43 / 0 0 50

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1143 PM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Patchy frost early in the morning. Areas of frost late

in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 34. Light

winds becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 50. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and

snow showers after midnight. Lows 29 to 41. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing

southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to

50. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to 33.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 53. Lows

27 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. Highs

49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 46 28 44 / 0 0 30

JACKSON 47 33 48 / 0 0 10

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1143 PM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT

PST WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 45. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 30. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 28 to 43. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Snow

level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 12 to

27. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Prevailing south winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

22 to 37 higher elevations...30 to 42 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 30 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 32. Highs

31 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 32. Highs

31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 40 18 41 / 0 0 40

CHESTER 37 13 36 / 0 0 50

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1143 PM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 24 to 39 higher elevations...37 to 45 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 24 higher elevations...22 to

30 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

25 to 39 higher elevations...36 to 44 lower elevations.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow showers in the evening,

then heavy snow showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 11 to

26 higher elevations...23 to 35 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 8 inches lower elevations...except 9 to

15 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Over ridges...prevailing southwest

winds 15 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...In the valleys, patchy dense fog in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 21 to

36 higher elevations...35 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 11 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 30 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 32. Highs

32 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 15 to 30.

Highs 30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 37 24 36 / 0 0 20

